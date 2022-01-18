Former Buckingham Palace official Paul Page had shared his suspicions that British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew had a closer relationship than has been previously reported.

The former Palace royal protection officer will be speaking for the first time in front of television cameras, according to an Independent report.

Page told the new documentary that they suspected that Maxwell may have had an intimate relationship with Prince Andrew from the way she was allowed to enter and exit the palace at will.

He added that his colleague remembered Maxwell coming in four times in one day, "from the morning till the evening."

Page said that the socialite kept coming in and out of the palace premises.

He also mentioned Andrew's love of his soft toy collection, saying that the Duke of York would throw a tantrum if the teddy bears were removed.

Page said that the duke's private apartment had about 50 or 60 stuffed toys positioned on the bed.

The former royal protection officer said that there was a card the inspector showed us in the drawer, showing all the bears in situ on the bed.

Page said that the reason that there was a laminated picture was in case those bears were not put back in the right order by the maids, the duke would shout and scream and become verbally abusive.

Prince Andrew's Case and The Royal Family

Queen Elizabeth II had a personal meeting with her son to notify that he would be stripped of his royal patronages and military titles in light of the sexual-assault lawsuit brought against him by the Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre, according to a Business Insider report.

The decision to strip the duke of his titles came a day after a federal judge in New York declined to dismiss the lawsuit against Andrew.

Giuffre has alleged that Epstein forced her to have sex as a minor with Andrew in his New York mansion, in London, as well as on Epstein's private islands in U.S. Virgin Islands in 2001.

Andrew has rejected all of Giuffre's allegations and denied ever meeting her. Meanwhile, his lawyers have also fought against Giuffre's lawsuit.

His legal team argued that a 2009 settlement between Epstein and Giuffre protects him from liability.

In addition, Andrew's lawyers claimed that Giuffre has no jurisdiction to sue.

Giuffre was not called to testify during Maxwell's trial.

Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell's Relationship

In his November 2019 interview with BBC Newsnight, Prince Andrew said that he had known Maxwell since her university days, according to an Insider report.

Maxwell attended Oxford, graduating in 1985, which was a time period during which Andrew was serving in the Royal Navy.

The two had seemed especially close in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Their outings on the New York and London social scene were widely covered in the press.

In addition, they were often pictured together

Another source who spoke on the new documentary was Euan Rellie, who was a banker who said he also became friendly with Maxwell during university.

Rellie said that he got the sense that Andrew and Maxwell had probably been "girlfriend and boyfriend in the past."

