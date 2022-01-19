A Texas teen was arrested for shooting his 15-year-old ex-girlfriend 22 times after she confronted him about cheating, police said Tuesday.

According to Daily Mail, Frank Deleon Jr. of Houston was arrested and charged with murder on Monday for killing his ex-girlfriend, Diamond Alvarez.

The Houston Police Department (HPD) said Alvarez was killed while walking her dog near her home in southwest Houston on January 11.

In their investigation, police learned that Alvarez was meeting her 17-year-old ex-boyfriend in a field turned neighborhood park at around 9:30 p.m. after she found out he was cheating on her with another woman, the Independent reported.

Police said that's when the Texas teen boy allegedly shot Alvarez 22 times in the back before fleeing and leaving the dog to run home alone. Alvarez was later found lifeless by her family in the field near their home.

Texas Teen Girl's Mom Said She Never Saw Any Red Flags

Diamond Alvarez's mom, Anna Machado, confirmed on Tuesday that Deleon was her daughter's ex-boyfriend. Machado said Deleon texted her daughter to meet him at the field shortly before she was killed.

Machado said the two had been going out for nearly a year, but they were on and off. Machado noted that she never saw any red flags to warn her daughter that she was in danger. Deleon reportedly lived less than a half-mile from Alvarez.

According to the prosecutors, Deleon attempted "to flee the jurisdiction" after the shooting. They said the Texas teen boy was already packing his bags with clothes on his bed when he was apprehended by police.

Texas Mom Tried to Revive Her Daughter

On the night of Diamond Alvarez's death, her mom told her to only stay out 20 minutes and then return home, Associated Press reported. However, her family became concerned after hearing multiple gunshots while the teen was still out walking their dog.

They quickly ran to find her after the dog ran back to the home and scratched the door with his leash and harness covered in blood.

Machado said her youngest son found Alvarez in a field near Markwood Lane. The Texas teen girl's mom desperately tried CPR on her daughter since she was still alive when they found her. However, Alvarez died at the scene.

"HPD expresses its heartfelt condolences to Ms. Alvarez's family and looks forward to following this case through the courts as we seek justice on her behalf," the police department said in a statement.

Court documents showed that prosecutors are seeking a $250,000 bond. Machado said she hoped a judge would order Deleon to be held without bond.

"He [Deleon] doesn't even deserve a high bond. He executed my daughter," Machado noted.

Frank Deleon Jr.'s first court appearance was expected on Tuesday.

