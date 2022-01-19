U.S. President Joe Biden announces in a press briefing that he expects Vice President Kamala Harris to be his running mate again if he decides to run in the 2024 presidential election.

The president noted that he thinks the vice president is doing a good job, according to an Axios report.

He was asked if he was satisfied with Harris' efforts on voting rights after delegating her the task regarding the issue. Biden was also asked if he would commit to making the vice president his running mate in the next presidential election if he ran. He answered affirmatively to both questions.

Biden was then asked to explain his answers. However, he said that there is no need to, adding that Harris is going to be his running mate while lauding the vice president for her efforts on her job.

Last November, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that Biden will run for re-election in 2024, according to a Fox 7 News report.

Biden-Harris 2024 Presidential Election

Vice President Harris was delegated with assignments that raised questions about her relationship with the president and faced what allies described as unprecedented scrutiny for her.

Meanwhile, Harris has ducked questions about a possible change in the Democratic presidential ticket in 2024, calling the speculation a gossip that she and Biden will part ways, according to a New York Post report.

NBC reporter Craig Melvin asked the vice president in an interview if people are going to see the same Democratic ticket in 2024.

Harris replied by saying that they are "thinking about today." She added why she is being asked a question that is part of the "punditry and the gossip" around places such as Washington D.C.

Harris said that their focus is on the things that are in front of them, such as addressing issues like affordable child care.

Melvin asked if there have been no conversations about the election in 2024. The vice president said that there is a lot of work to be done that the American people sent them to do and that it is her focus.

Harris has repeatedly said that they do not talk about re-election as they have not yet completed their first year and are currently in the middle of a pandemic.

Harris told a Wall Street Journal interview before that she does not think about the election nor talk about it.

Biden-Harris Approval Ratings

Both the president and the vice president have significantly high disapproval ratings, according to a Gallup survey in December.

The poll conducted phone interviews with 811 adult participants in the U.S. and was done between December 1 and December 16, according to an Independent report.

Biden has 51 percent disapproving and 43 percent approving of his job as president. During the start of his presidency, he had 57 percent job approval, with 37 percent disapproval.

Meanwhile, Harris had a 54 percent disapproval rating, with 44 percent approval.

