A Texas gay couple was tortured and shot dead before their bodies were dismembered and left in trash bags along a road in Mexico.

According to the Chihuahua State Office of the Attorney General, the women identified as Nohemí Medina Martínez and Yulizsa Ramírez, both 28, of El Paso, were found murdered in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico on Sunday.

The Daily Mail reported that the lesbian couple was visiting their families in the city before their deaths. They were last seen on Saturday before their families reported them missing.

According to El Diario, the trash bags were found scattered along the Juárez-El Porvenir road. New York Post reported that the couple, who got married last summer, left behind three children - two girls and a boy.

The discovery of the severed bodies was made prior to a security meeting held by authorities in Ciudad Juárez to define a new strategy in the face of the wave of violence that plagues the city.

READ NEXT: Texas Teen Shot 15-Year-Old Ex-Girlfriend 22 Times in the Back After She Confronted Him About Cheating

Texas Gay Couple Shot Dead Before Their Bodies Were Dismembered in Mexico

According to reports, Nohemí Medina Martínez and Yulizsa Ramírez were shot dead before their bodies were dismembered and left in two trash bags. The garbage bags were found about 17 miles apart from each other along the stretch of the Juárez-El Porvenir highway.

One of the bags was found in the San Agustín neighborhood, and the other was at the entrance of the Jesus Carranza village.

On Monday, the relatives of the Texas couple went to the Specialized Prosecutor's Office to identify and claim the victims' remains in order to bury them.

Authorities are now investigating the circumstances of the women's deaths, People reported. It was not clear when exactly did the Texas couple arrived in Mexico. The two Mexican citizens were originally from Ciudad Juarez but lived in Texas.

According to multiple reports, the couple was among the four women who have been killed in the city since Sunday.

On Monday, authorities in Ciudad Juarez found the bodies of two other women at an intersection in the Patria-Zaragoza neighborhood. One woman was declared dead at the scene, while the other died in a hospital. They have yet to be identified.

Mexico Committee Decries the Murder of the Texas Couple

The Chihuahua Committee for Sexual Diversity in Mexico condemned the killings of the Texas gay couple. The committee urged the Mexican government to thoroughly investigate the murders of the lesbian couple.

EXHORTA SECRETARÍA DE GOBERNACIÓN A @MaruCampos_G A ACABAR CON LESBOFOBIA@SEGOB_mx a través de @CONAPRED y @CONAVIM_MX pidió al Gob del Estado que esclarezca el asesinato de Yulizsa y Nohemí...#JusticiaParaYulizsaYNohemi (1/3) pic.twitter.com/kLC7UNIoV2 — Comité de la Diversidad Sexual de Chihuahua (@DiversidadChih) January 19, 2022

The committee feared that the case might go unsolved like many hate crimes in Mexico.

"We cannot continue allowing Chihuahua to continue to be the second state in the country with the most hate crimes, and that each year there are more," the committee noted.

No podemos seguir permitiendo que Chihuahua siga siendo el segundo estado a nivel nacional con más crímenes de odio, y que cada año sean más @MaruCampos_G



¡ALTO A LOS CRÍMENES DE ODIO!



¡ALTO A LOS FEMINICIDIOS!



¡ALTO A LA LESBOFOBIA!#JusticiaParaYulizsaYNohemi pic.twitter.com/WIrVeLm5IV — Comité de la Diversidad Sexual de Chihuahua (@DiversidadChih) January 19, 2022

The state of Chihuahua in Mexico is notorious for its drug violence, public killings, and gruesome murders against women. According to reports, at least 65 homicides were recorded in Ciudad Juarez this year. Eleven of the victims were women.

Local reports said Ciudad Juarez is the most violent of Chihuahua's 67 municipalities.

READ MORE: Dead Baby Allegedly Stuffed With Illegal Drugs Found in Trash Dumpster at Mexico Prison

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: What is Happening To The Women Of Ciudad Juarez? - From BuzzFeedVideo