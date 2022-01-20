GM Labor Vote's Fairness in Mexico Now Criticized! Unifor Claims There are Reasons To Doubt the Outcome

The upcoming GM labor vote in Mexico is now being criticized by Unifor, Canada's largest private-sector union. The agency claimed that the upcoming activity, which will be decided if the Miguel Trujillo Lopez union should be replaced, will actually be unfair.

GM Authority recently reported that the ruling union, which is part of the CTM (Confederation of Mexican Workers), was being criticized because of the poor working conditions in the General Motors Silao plant.

However, the Confederation of Mexican Workers union seems to be preventing SINTTIA (Sindicato Independiente Nacional de Trabajadores y Trabajadoras de la Industrial Automotriz) and other unions from ousting the Miguel Trujillo Lopez union.

GM Labor Vote's Fairness Now Criticized

According to Bloomberg's latest report, the massive labor vote will happen from Febroary 1 to 2. Although the activity is still far away, Canada's Unifor already criticized its output.

The Canadian agency even released a letter on January 18 to explain why the fairness of the voting activity should be doubted.

"I believe that if workers have the opportunity for a free vote, free of harassment and intimidation, that no worker will support the CTM and decades more of exploitation. The only way the CTM can win is if they cheat," said Unifor President Jerry Dias.

On the other hand, AFL-CIO (American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations) is also concerned about the GM labor vote in Guanajuato, Mexico. The AFL-CIO explained that the lack of workers' rights protection within the General Motors factory might affect the upcoming vote outcome.

Corvette Worker Strike Could Also Happen

Aside from General Motors, Chevrolet also faces criticisms in its Corvette Kentucky plant. Right now, a new union rejected the company's local contract, claiming that it doesn't solve the issues they have in the factory.

Jason Watson, the shop chairman for the UAW Local 2164, the newly-formed worker union, said that it is disappointing that Chevrolet is not taking their requests for improvements seriously, as reported by The Drive.

