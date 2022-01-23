At least four were dead and one was hurt after a shooting erupted at a house party in Los Angeles County, California on Sunday.

According to Los Angeles Times, the shooting occurred at a short-term rental home in the 1300 block of Park Avenue in Inglewood, Los Angeles.

People noted that the shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. local time.

Authorities said the victims of the shooting were two women and two men, but the officials did not identify the names and ages of the dead victims.

However, some family members who arrived at the scene revealed that the two women were sisters and that the house party was held to celebrate a birthday.

Los Angeles Shooting

At least three people were pronounced dead at the scene, while another two were brought to a nearby hospital.

The fourth victim of the shooting died while they were transported to the medical facility.

The fifth victim, who was male, is expected to survive to form his injuries. However, authorities did not specify how he was treated.

Sources noted that those who participated in the shooting were related to gangs, saying a survivor of the incident admitted that he was part of a street gang from another city, ABC News reported.

The authorities are still figuring out the motive for the tragic crime.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts told reporters that the shooting was an "ambush," citing that multiple weapons, including rifles and handguns, were involved in the incident.

Butts also noted that the victims appeared to be "targeted."

"This is the largest number of shooting victims that have been injured in this city since the 1990s," Mayor Butts noted.

Butts then urged the suspect to turn themselves in to the law enforcement authorities, pointing out that they will "find and prosecute" the people behind the tragic crime.

Law enforcement authorities are looking for multiple suspects. Los Angeles officers reportedly interviewed witnesses and canvassed the neighborhood for possible security footage that may have recorded the tragedy.

"When I think about this and hear a crime like this anywhere in New York, Los Angeles, in Santa Monica, in Culver City, these are sociopathic killers that have to be sequestered from society," Butts underscored.

Los Angeles and Homicide

Los Angeles, California has experienced a two-year rise in homicides, along with other places in the country.

In 2021 alone, Los Angeles city recorded nearly 400 killings marking the most homicides of any year from 2007. Data shows that Latino and Black men represent most of the victims in the county.

Despite the rise in homicide in L.A., Inglewood was among the city that did not see the increase in killings in the past year. According to data from January to November 2021, Inglewood recorded 13 homicides, just one more than during the same period in 2020.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

