"Sister Wives" star Kody Brown said on Sunday that Christine Brown "murdered" their intimacy with each other with betrayal, as the pair reached a breaking point in their marriage.

In Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, Christine Brown admitted to the viewers that the Brown patriarch is not anymore interested in having an "intimate relationship" with her going forward.

"It's over. The intimate part of our marriage is over," Christine said, adding that she is not okay staying in a relationship without intimacy.

In a separate confession, Kody revealed that Christine was the one who "murdered" their intimacy towards each other through betrayal, explaining that he heard Christine threaten to leave their polygamous arrangement.

Christine then noted that she was not surprised about Kody's decision to end their "intimate relationship," mentioning that the Brown family patriarch previously told her that he was not "attracted" to her anymore.

Christine also revealed in Sunday's episode that she began packing Kody's belongings in their home, explaining that Kody would only pack his things instead of spending time with his children.

READ NEXT: Furious Fans Demand Adele to Pay for Their Flights and Hotels After She Canceled Las Vegas Shows Last Minute

Christine Brown Says She Is 'Blessed' After Kody Brown Split

The "Sister Wives" revelation on Sunday came after Christine Brown took to Instagram to share what she feels after dumping Kody brown from her life.

Christine posted a photo of herself looking pretty in a floral sweatshirt and glasses while reading a book. Christine also looked relaxed as she rested her back on the couch.

Christine said in the caption that "simple things in life like reading an actual book" remind her how to make time for herself, adding #blessed in her caption.

It can be recalled that Christine and Kody Brown addressed their decision to go separate ways in November last year. Christine noted that she made the "difficult decision to leave" as she and Kody "grew apart" after more than 25 years together.

Despite their split, Christine said on Sunday that she wants to keep things "nebulous and normal looking" between her and Kody.

Sister Wives: Janelle Brown at Risk of Leaving Kody Brown

Christine Brown may not be the only one of Kody Brown's wives to leave him, as a source told Us Weekly on Saturday that Janelle Brown is also considering leaving the patriarch.

"Janelle meant it when [she] said she would leave Kody... It's going to happen," the source noted.

The insider furthered that Janelle saw how happy Christine is now that she is "free" from Kody, contending that Janelle is "strongly" considering separating from the Brown family patriarch.

The source also pointed out that Janelle and Christine are close, and the two had conversations about leaving Kody.

It can be recalled that Janelle Brown previously opened up on a "Sister Wives" episode that she feels her relationship with Kody Brown coming to an end, arguing that her children with Kody are now adults and that "there's not a huge necessity anymore to stay."

READ NEXT: Netflix Drops First Look of Sofia Vergara's New Role as Colombian Drug Lord Griselda Blanco

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Sister Wives: Christine CRIES Over Ending Marriage to Kody - From Entertainment Tonight