NBA star Jaxson Hayes from New Orleans Pelicans was formally charged with domestic violence and battery in connection to his arrest in July last year.

According to ESPN, Hayes was formally charged on January 20 and was arraigned on Monday.

New Orleans Pelicans said in a statement that it was cooperating with the authorities in connection to Hayes' arrest.

"Since before the charges were filed, the Pelicans have worked in conjunction with the NBA on the matter and will continue to do so moving forward," the Pelicans noted in their statement.

It can be recalled that Hayes was arrested back in July last year after the Los Angeles Police were summoned in the house of his then-girlfriend.

NBA Star Jaxson Hayes Faces 12 Counts of Charges

According to reports, Hayes was charged with a total of 12 counts, including two counts of domestic battery, one count of battery against an officer, three counts of vandalism, and three counts of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse. He was also charged with one count of aggravated trespassing, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of false imprisonment.

Los Angeles City Attorney Spokesman Rob Wilcox said that the 6-foot-11 tall NBA star faces up to a year in jail due to the counts of charges that were slammed against him, New York Post reported. The player is scheduled to appear in court once again on February 15 for his arraignment.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Police Protective League, a group that represents cops in L.A., blasted District Attorney George Gascon for failing to bring charges against the NBA star.

It can be recalled that Gascon declined to press felony charges against Hayes last year, prompting, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer's to pursue misdemeanor charges against the NBA player.

"Luckily when it comes to holding criminals accountable for their crimes, the residents of Los Angeles are not solely dependent on George Gascon," the group said, pointing out that the L.A. residents can rely on U.S. attorneys and city attorneys to do their jobs.

The group also blasted the NBA for remaining "silent" on Haye's behavior despite the evidence served in the court.

"There are fundamental values at play in this incident that Mr. Hayes, George Gascon, and the NBA must recognize," the group highlighted, contending that it was "never acceptable" to attack police officers.

NBA Star Jaxson Hayes' Arrest

The charges slammed against Jaxson Hayes was connected to his arrest in July last year after he struggled with officers who responded to a report of a domestic dispute, Associated Press noted.

The incident reportedly occurred in Woodland Hills, California, at around 3:00 a.m. on July 28, where Hayes allegedly became loud and violent to his then-girlfriend.

Body camera footage from the LAPD officers revealed that Hayes insisted to go back inside the residence even though the police warned him to stay outside. However, the NBA star continued to storm indoors, prompting the law enforcement authorities to cuff him during that time.

The cuffing reportedly led to a struggle in which Hayes was able to break free from the officers, and he allegedly pushed one of the responding officials into a wall.

The officers then forced Hayes to the ground and tased the NBA star twice as the basketball player tried to get back up.

The LAPD's Force Investigation Division took over the investigation to assess the incident over a possibility of a use of force being applied to the NBA star's neck during the encounter.

Online records show that NBA Star Jaxson Hayes was then booked to jail due to the incident, but he was also released on bond that day.

