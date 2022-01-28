Federal prosecutors in Wyoming have officially dropped the bank fraud charges filed against Brian Laundrie for using Gabby Petito's debit card.

According to Fox News, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Scott Skavdahlon granted the motion of the prosecutors to dismiss the fraud charges against Laundrie on Wednesday.

New York Post reported that the Wyoming judge signed the order "with prejudice," which means the prosecutors will not be able to refile the same charges in his court.

According to the court document, Skavdahlon granted the motion "for the reason that the Defendant is deceased."

Wyoming Prosecutors Seek to Drop Brian Laundrie's Charges

On Tuesday, federal prosecutors in Wyoming has filed a motion asking the court to drop the bank fraud charges against Brian Laundrie, who died by suicide.

The court document was signed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Sprecher and was filed in the U.S. District Court in Wyoming.

Prosecutors were asking the court's permission to dismiss the case because Laundrie was already dead. The motion filed by the prosecutors noted that they "secured Brian Laundrie's certified death certificate" on December 6.

The U.S. District Court of Wyoming has issued a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie over debit card fraud last September 23.

The FBI Denver earlier said the issued warrant was pursuant to the use of unauthorized access devices related to Laundrie's activities following Gabby Petito's death.

Laundrie reportedly used a debit card and PIN for accounts that did not belong to him for charges of more than $1,000 sometime between August 30 and September 1.

Court documents showed that Laundrie "knowingly with intent to defraud" used a debit card that belonged to Petito. Laundrie has been the subject of a manhunt as investigators searched for clues in Petito's disappearance and death.

But the month-long chase for Gabby Petito's fiance came to an end after the FBI said the skeletal remains discovered at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20 belonged to him.

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's Death

Gabby Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Laundrie was named a person of interest by the North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Petito was reported missing by her family.

On September 19, Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. A Teton County, Wyoming coroner said she was strangled to death by a "human being," and the manner of death was homicide.

On the other hand, Laundrie's autopsy report showed that he died of a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was suicide.

Last week, the FBI revealed that Laundrie confessed to killing Petito in a message left in his notebook. In its final report on the case, the FBI said a review of the notebook revealed written statements by Laundrie claiming responsibility for Petito's death.

The FBI noted that its investigation has concluded that Laundrie was the only person responsible for Gabby Petito's "tragic death."

Apart from the notebook, the FBI confirmed that they also found a "backpack" and a "revolver" upon further search of the area, where Brian Laundrie's remains were found.

