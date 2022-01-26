The U.S. Attorney for the District of Wyoming has reportedly filed a motion to drop the bank card fraud charges against Brian Laundrie, who died by suicide.

Fox News reported that the court document was signed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Sprecher and filed in the U.S. District Court in Wyoming on Tuesday. Prosecutors are asking the court's permission to dismiss the case because Laundrie was already dead.

"The United States Attorney for the District of Wyoming moves the Court for leave to file a dismissal with prejudice of the Indictment against the Defendant Brian Christopher Laundrie in the above-entitled case pursuant to Rule 48(a) of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure," the motion read.

It added that "the United States secured Brian Laundrie's certified Death Certificate" last December 6 and "has met its obligations" under the Crime Victims Rights Act of 2004, 18 U.S.C. § 3771.

Stephen Bertolino, the attorney for the Laundrie family, told Fox News that he had no comment on the move to formally drop the case.

READ NEXT: Brian Laundrie Admits Killing Gabby Petito in His Notebook: FBI Says

Brian Laundrie's Bank Card Fraud Charges in Wyoming

The U.S. District Court of Wyoming has issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie over debit card fraud on September 23.

The FBI Denver earlier said the issued warrant was pursuant to the use of unauthorized access devices related to Laundrie's activities following Gabby Petito's death.

Laundrie reportedly used a debit card and PIN for accounts that did not belong to him for charges of more than $1,000 sometime between August 30 and September 1. Court documents showed that Laundrie "knowingly with intent to defraud" used a debit card belonging to Petito.

Laundrie has been the subject of a manhunt as investigators searched for clues in Petito's disappearance and death. The month-long chase for Gabby Petito's fiance came to an end after the FBI said the skeletal remains discovered at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20 belonged to him.

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito's Death

Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest by the North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family.

Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

On September 19, Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. A Teton County, Wyoming coroner said she was strangled to death by a "human being," and the manner of death was homicide.

On the other hand, Laundrie's autopsy report showed that he died of a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was suicide.

Last week, the FBI revealed that Brian Laundrie confessed to killing Gabby Petito in a message left in his notebook. In its final report on the case, the FBI said a review of the notebook revealed written statements by Laundrie claiming responsibility for Petito's death.

The FBI noted that its investigation has concluded that Laundrie was the only person responsible for Petito's "tragic death."

Apart from the notebook, the FBI confirmed that they also found a "backpack" and a "revolver" upon further search of the area, where Laundrie's remains were found.

READ MORE: Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito Families Finally Agreed to Split the Couple's Belongings - Including the Notebook

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Final Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie Report: Did the FBI Release Enough? - From WFLA News Channel 8