Justice Stephen Breyer has announced his plan to retire at the end of the court term in June. News of Breyer's impending retirement has opened up the floor both for speculation over who President Joe Biden will nominate and presented the opportunity for further diversity on the Supreme Court, which has never had an AAPI justice.

AAPI Victory Alliance Executive Director Varun Nikore issued the following statement:

"Upon the announcement of Justice Breyer's retirement, President [Joe] Biden now has the opportunity to continue his commitment to diversity and appoint an AAPI Justice to the Supreme Court. There are a myriad of eminently qualified AAPI candidates that are well-equipped to take on the mantle of Court leadership and, considering the Court's conservative majority, increasing diversity should be Biden's top priority."

"In the year since President Biden assumed office, our community and our democracy have started to heal from the effects of the pandemic and the policies and actions of the previous administration. The past two years have been nothing short of grim for the AAPI community and with upcoming cases before the Supreme Court that could unravel decades of civil rights progress, we need a diverse Justice now more than ever before."

"President Biden's commitment to uplifting AAPIs and giving us a seat at the table has resulted in critical wins for our community. It would be a historic marker for President [Joe] Biden to appoint an AAPI for high court justice and would lay the groundwork for future equity for the AAPI communities."

