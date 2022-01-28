Texas brothers, Alejandro Trivino and Christian Trivino, with their friend Juan Eduardo Melendez, have 281,664 signatures for their online petition as of writing.

The two Trivinos are facing a capital murder charge for beating and killing their stepfather, 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla, after the Texas brothers found that he was actively abusing their nine-year-old sister.

The online petition asks the state of Texas to release the three teenagers involved in the killing. The petition noted that the Trivinos and their friend, Melendez, could spend the rest of their lives in prison for protecting their sister.

One user cited reason for signing the petition, saying that the system failed "this little girl, and these young kids" had done what the law had failed to do so.

Another one who signed the petition said that they do not see anything wrong with what the brothers did, adding that they protected a loved one from a predator.

Texas Brothers Killing Their Stepfather

The Trevinos' nine-year-old half-sister told someone on January 20 that Quintanilla had touched her inappropriately at an RV park.

Alexandro and Christian learned about the incident and confronted Quintanilla.

Pharr Police Deputy Chief Juan Gonzalez said that Quintanilla was beaten with knuckle dusters before being left for dead in a field in McAllen, according to a Newsweek report.

Gonzales added that Quintanilla left the location on foot, with Christian running after the victim and finding him outside an apartment complex.

Police suspected that Quintanilla might still be alive when dropped off in a field.

Pharr Police Chief Andy Harvey Jr. said that there were continuous sexual assault reports that occurred for several years, adding that investigators had enough to obtain a warrant for Quintanilla's arrest at the time.

However, Quintanilla was able to elude authorities until his body was discovered in the McAllen field, according to a Fox 10 Phoenix News report.

The brothers' friend, Melendez, is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of marijuana.

Christian is charged with aggravated assault, engaging in organized criminal activity, and murder.

Meanwhile, Alejandro is facing charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated assault.

Many were clamoring for the freedom of the accused, even the news making it to social media platforms.

One Twitter user with a handle @Luisa97209 said that if she were part of the jury, she would not find the three guilty.

These brothers beat their stepfather to death for molesting their 9yo sister.

Stepfather had a warrant out for sexual abuse of another child.



If I were on a jury, I would find them not guilty.



I'd call it a public service.#texasbrothers#trevino

https://t.co/OvOQLuwt6t — Luisa (@Luisa97209) January 26, 2022

The twitter user added that she would call it a public service. Another user with a handle @Spreadapedia tweeted regarding the case, asking questions about why the three are being held on bail.

Why are they being held on bail? Bail should be $0. https://t.co/KLz1OuzKDn — Spreadapedia (@Spreadapedia) January 26, 2022

The user said that the bail for the Texas brothers "should be $0."

Attorney and former judge Charles "Big Angry" Adams said that he does not think there is anyone in America that cannot sympathize with two brothers acting the way they did when someone had raped their sister, according to a Fox 26 Houston report.

Adams added that he thinks it provides a rationale, a justification that a lot of people can understand.

