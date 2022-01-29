The administration of President Joe Biden has ramped up access to testing by launching a website for ordering free COVID-19 test kits as part of its strategy to get the coronavirus pandemic under control.

The president has released a new video clip of him on Twitter demonstrating how to place orders for COVID-19 test kits to be delivered to every Americans' home.

"Good news, folks: You can get free COVID-19 tests delivered right to your home," Joe Biden said in the caption for the video.

Joe Biden introduced the COVIDtests.gov website for easy delivery of free COVID-19 test kits with the current surge of coronavirus cases amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

Those interested in ordering at-home COVID-19 test kits will be asked to provide their contact information and shipping address.

Each household can order up to four COVID-19 test kits as per the administration's offer. The kits are rapid antigen at-home tests that give results within 30 minutes and do not need to be dropped off at a lab.

The administration of Joe Biden is procuring a total of 1 billion COVID-19 test kits to distribute to the public for free. The White House said it has partnered with the United States Postal Service (USPS) to package and deliver COVID-19 test kits to Americans that want them.

It noted that tests "will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering" through the USPS. Meanwhile, those who need additional assistance during the ordering process can file a service request on the USPS website or call the U.S. Postal Service help desk at 1-800-ASK-USPS.

Free COVID-19 Test Kits in Florida

Earlier this month, Florida announced that it would increase access to at-home COVID-19 test kits, promising to deliver about a million self-administered units first to nursing homes and then to senior centers.

According to South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis referred to seniors as high-risk and therefore "high value" to test for COVID.

Drive-thru and walk-up sites reported long lines with pharmacies challenged to get a supply of rapid at-home tests to meet demand, with COVID cases in the state going up more than 500 percent.

Keven Gutherie, director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management, said the state would base the prioritization of testing on symptoms, as well as high value.

COVID-19 Tests in California

California Attorney General Rob Bonta warned people on Tuesday about illegitimate COVID-19 testing sites that have been sprouting up around the state due to an increased demand for the tests, Bonta said in a press release.

Bonta noted that the unverified sites pose as legitimate companies and healthcare clinics offering COVID testing. However, these fake testing sites often fail to provide their patients with their test results once they get their payment.

Bonta then urged Californians to do their part in shunning the fake testing sites by using state resources, such as the California Department of Public Health's website.

Apart from the free COVID-19 test kits available via the COVIDtests.gov website, the state has also partnered with OptumServe to provide free and confidential testing statewide.

The California government said tests are available for everyone, including underserved communities. However, the state noted that tests are by appointment only. You can register and make an appointment via the OptumServe website.

California has paid OptumServe at least $221 million to coordinate and operate dozens of vaccination sites in the state.

COVID-19 Test Kits in Texas

The Texas Department of State Health Services said there are places across the state that offers testing services while waiting for the delivery of free COVID-19 test kits. However, the recent peak in demand has made access to testing limited, Texas Tribune reported.

Pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS also offer testing services. However, they require visitors to schedule appointments ahead of time.

Texans can check with their city and county governments online to see if they have any local testing sites. Testing sites have already opened up in Tarrant, Hidalgo, and Cameron counties. More sites are expected to come in Bexar, Dallas, and Harris counties, but it is unclear when they will open.

Texans who want to visit federal testing sites in their area should register ahead of time as some sites require residents to book an appointment online. Texas residents can visit https://doineedacovid19test.com/ to register.

