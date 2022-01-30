A 4.1-magnitude earthquake has shaken parts of Southern California, including San Diego and Riverside counties, on Sunday.

According to The New York Times, the earthquake occurred at 9:46 a.m. local time about three miles of Palomar Observatory, California.

California resident Sandra Herrera said that small earthquakes are common in the area. However, the recent quake felt more potent.

Experts said that residents of South California had no reason to worry about the 4.1-magnitude earthquake. Don Blakeman, a geophysicist at the National Earthquake Information Center in Colorado, noted that the quake is not a "big deal."

Blakeman said there were no reported injuries or damage from the earthquake. He added that it usually takes a 5.0 earthquake to do damage in the United States.

The agency did not have an estimate for how long the earthquake lasted. But some people noted that it had lasted 10 to 20 seconds. Nearly 5,000 people from as far away as Los Angeles and Arizona reported feeling the quake.

READ NEXT: California Files Lawsuit Against Walmart for Illegally Dumping Hazardous Waste in Landfills

California Earthquake

According to Michigan Tech, earthquakes that have a range between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitudes are often felt but rarely cause damage. People seldom feel quakes below 2.5-magnitude.

Sacramento Bee reported that people took on social media to share their experiences with the 4.1-magnitude earthquake that has shaken South California.

American film producer Tariq Nasheed tweeted, "small jolt #earthquake."

Another Twitter user with a handle @Path2SharePoint said earthquakes are common in California, but the 4.1-magnitude earthquake felt particularly close, with the epicenter 20 miles from their home.

Earthquakes are common in California, but this one felt particularly close, with the epicenter 20 miles from our home. pic.twitter.com/43G0V1mWoN — Christophe (@Path2SharePoint) January 30, 2022

Meanwhile, one user with a handle @BerMEWdez728 shared a funny meme about the recent earthquake.

Twitter when an earthquake hits Southern California pic.twitter.com/5GSOyWAFVN — Tony “Wear A Mask, We’re In A Pandemic” Bermudez (@BerMEWdez728) January 30, 2022

In July 2021, at least several dozen earthquakes hit Little Antelope Valley, approximately 20 miles southwest of Smith Valley, Nevada. The tremors resulted from normal faulting and strike-slip faults near the Antelope Valley.

The largest among the shakes was a 6.0-magnitude that occurred along the eastern edge of the Sierra Nevada.

As far away as the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, and Carson City in Nevada felt the earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 aftershocks reported, according to a California Earthquake Authority fact sheet.

There were minor damages that included a rockslide in Coleville and items falling from shelves.

Preparing for an Earthquake

Residents can plan ahead by checking for hazards in the home. It is advised to fasten shelves securely to walls and place large or heavy objects on lower shelves.

It is also important to identify safe places indoors and outdoors. According to the California Academy of Sciences, one should also educate family members in case of an earthquake incident; inform family members of the emergency numbers, and teach everyone in the household how and when to turn off gas, electricity, and water.

One should have disaster supplies on hand containing flashlights and extra batteries; battery-operated radios; essential food and water, as well as a first-aid kit and manual, among others.

If you're indoors, duck down to the floor, take cover under a table, and hold on until the earthquake stops. You should also avoid hanging objects, mirrors, tall furniture, and windows.

When outside, go to an open space, away from buildings and utility wires.

READ MORE: U.S. Pharmacy Chain CVS to Close 900 Drugstores to Expand Digital and Health Services

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: California Earthquake Strikes Today | A Moderate Earthquake Hits southeast of Temecula, California - From News Flash USA





