Virginia Roberts Giuffre's father has spoken out about his daughter's case against Prince Andrew, saying that the royal is a "coward" for trying to dismiss the case against him.

Sky Roberts has accused Andrew of victim-blaming after the prince's lawyers filed paperwork last week in Manhattan listing a number of reasons why the case against him should be thrown out, New York Post reported.

The lawyers argued that Giuffre's "own wrongful conduct" was among the reasons why the case should be junked. Sky told The Mirror that Andrew's argument was the "coward's way out to try to blame the victim."

According to the court filings, Andrew also asked for the case to be heard by a jury trial if he fails to have the case dismissed.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre's Case Against Prince Andrew

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who was also one of Jeffrey Epstein's victims, filed the sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew last August 9.

She alleged that the Duke of York sexually abused her while inside the home of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in London when she was 17 years old.

She noted that Andrew abused her at least three times in London, New York, and the U.S. Virgin Islands between 2000 and 2002.

Giuffre claimed that she was forced to have sexual relations with Andrew by Epstein and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. She said she feared "death or physical injury to herself" if she disobeyed Epstein and Maxwell's orders.

Prince Andrew's Case Affecting the Royal Family

Prince Andrew's case has been affecting the royal family. Experts warned that Prince Charles' time as King would feature "more direct questions" and probing over Prince Andrew's than the Queen sees, according to The International News report.

Experts noted that Prince Charles would never "command anywhere close to the level of respect" the Queen has managed to retain during her leadership.

Buckingham Palace earlier stripped Prince Charles of his military titles and royal patronages. As a result, Andrew can no longer use the title "His Royal Highness," which is a symbol of his status as a senior member of the royal family.

In November 2019, the prince tried to explain his connection with Jeffrey Epstein in a BBC interview, which triggered a backlash after characterizing the behavior of the disgraced financier as "unbecoming," The New York Times reported.

Andrew also said that he had "no recollection" of meeting Giuffre and "no memory" of the controversial photograph "ever being taken."

The said picture of 17-year-old Giuffre and Prince Andrew, who has his arm around her waist, was reportedly included in the complaint filed on August 9.

The palace said Prince Andrew would continue to not "undertake any public duties" and that he is defending the case "as a private citizen."

Experts have speculated that Andrew might demand his accuser to prove the legitimacy of the photograph in question, as reported by Geo News.

Lawyer Rachel L. Fiset, the co-founder and managing partner of Zweiback, Fiset & Coleman, noted that the prince would "seek an expert's opinion on whether or not" the photo is real.

The photograph may be the single best piece of evidence that Giuffre has going forward in the case. In addition, it also corroborates her story and appears to place Andrew with another prominent member of the conspiracy at the location of the said abuse.

Fiset said the case would likely not have garnered much media attention without the photograph. She added that with the picture, Giuffre's story seems credible.

