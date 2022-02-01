Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors to a milestone victory with a 122-108 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

Curry scored 21 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Warriors' sixth consecutive win, while Houston Rockets extended its loss at home to 11 straight games.

With four minutes left, the Warriors were clinging to a four-point lead in the fourth when Curry scored the next five points to make it 113-104, NBC Sports reported.

He scored a three-pointer from the corner before scoring a basket in the lane, allowing the Golden State Warriors to pull away.

Klay Thompson had 14 points, and Andrew Wiggins had 23 points for the Warriors. The Warriors (38-13) will try to extend their winning streak to a season-high-tying seven on Tuesday at San Antonio.

Stephen Curry Dominates the Golden State Warriors' Game Against Houston Rockets

In addition to his 21 fourth-quarter points, the highest of his career, Stephen Curry also had nine assists, five rebounds, one steal, and one block.

During the streak, such extensive contributions have been the norm. According to the NBA, Curry has averaged 23.5 points, 8.0 assists, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.8 steals in his last six games. His overall game has offset the fact that he's not scoring 30 points per night.

His shooting and scoring were spectacular this night, as he shot 15-of-23 from the field, 7-of-14 from deep, and 7-of-8 from the line. The point guard played a team-high 38 minutes and was a team-high plus-18.

Andrew Wiggins Lead Golden State Warriors' Offense

Andrew Wiggins has been carrying a significant scoring load for a player who is regarded as crucial to the team's defense but rather just "third scorer" on offense. This game was no exception.

During the first half, Wiggins once again led Golden State's offense, scoring 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-5 from outside the arc. He scored 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including 3-of-6 from range, and added five rebounds and three assists.

Since being named a starter in the All-Star Game last week, Wiggins has played at that level, averaging 22.0 points and shooting 56.9% from the field, including 45.5 percent beyond the arc.

With Klay Thompson's minutes being restricted and Stephen Curry's low scoring beneath his typical levels, the Golden State Warriors have needed someone to fill the void, and Wiggins was able to do so with ease.

As Moses Moody got his second start in his career, he finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Moody has a mere 190 minutes of NBA playing time but was recalled Monday morning by the Warriors, teaming up in the starting backcourt alongside Stephen Curry.

Despite missing his first shot, drained his second, a 3-pointer, it fairly quickly looked as if he belonged to win the game. The 6-foot-5 wing finished with 11 points, two rebounds, and one assist.

WATCH: Stephen Curry Activates GOD MODE 40 PTS 9 AST 7 THREES vs Rockets - From House of Highlights