Prince Andrew's ex-girlfriend Lady Victoria Hervey has implied that the controversial photo of Virginia Roberts Giuffre with the Duke of York is fake.

According to Daily Mail, Hervey, who shared an edited version on Instagram on Wednesday, claimed that the image had been Photoshopped.

The 44-year-old socialite and former "It Girl" is the daughter of the 6th Marquess of Bristol. Hervey shared the edited version of the photo, showing Giuffre standing alone against a grey and yellow wall, with what appears to be a blue coat hanging over her right arm.

She then captioned the photo: "Anyone familiar with this photo?" No other version of the image has been shared before. After implying that the photo she shared is a mockup of the original image, the socialite was branded "insane" by followers.

Hervey then went on to ask her 113,000 followers if they believed that the photo was real. She further suggested that a survivor of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein told her it was an Irish body double that was edited in. However, it was unclear who she referred to as the body double, whether Guiffre or Prince Andrew.

In a 2019 BBC Newsnight interview, Prince Andrew said it would be hard to prove whether or not the photograph is fake "because it's a photograph of a photograph of a photograph." However, he noted that he doesn't remember that photo being taken.

"That's me, but whether that's my hand... I have simply no recollection of the photograph ever being taken," the Duke of York said.

Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts Giuffre's Photo

Virginia Roberts Giuffre has repeatedly said that the photo is real. In a 2019 interview with BBC Panorama, she noted that it is an "authentic photo," adding that she gave it to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in 2011, according to a Daily Beast report.

Giuffre added that there was a date on the back of the photo from when it was printed.

Reacting to the news that the photo is fake, Twitter user @PammiebN tweeted that Andrew has tried everything, adding that he now wants to make people believe last minute that the image is fake.

This guy has tried everything, now the last minute he wants us to believe it's a fake photo. BS and shame on his ex gf for trying to save his sick arse.



In recent court documents, Andrew still refuses to accept that the photo is real. A source familiar with the prince's thinking and legal move said last week that he would consider the photograph of Andrew and Giuffre "irrelevant" unless and until the original was produced.

A source from Giuffre's camp said that they did not even know whether the original copy of the photo still existed.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre's Case Against Prince Andrew

The said picture of 17-year-old Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Prince Andrew, who has his arm around her waist, was included in the complaint filed last August 9.

In her complaint, Giuffre alleged that the Duke of York sexually abused her while inside the home of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in London when she was 17 years old.

She noted that Andrew abused her at least three times in London, New York, and the U.S. Virgin Islands between 2000 and 2002.

Giuffre claimed that she was forced to have sexual relations with Andrew by Epstein and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. She said she feared "death or physical injury to herself" if she disobeyed Epstein and Maxwell's orders.

Judge Lewis Kaplan has officially requested assistance from British and Australian legal authorities in obtaining testimony from possible witnesses outside the U.S. regarding the case against Andrew.

Giuffre filed a request on January 14 for Kaplan to ask British authorities for help in obtaining testimony from Andrew's former equerry, Robert Olney.

Shukri Walker is also being eyed for a testimony. Walker is the woman who claimed that she saw the senior British royal at Tramp Nightclub with a young girl around the time that Giuffre claimed Andrew abused her in London after visiting the nightclub, according to The Guardian.

Walker's attorney, Lisa Bloom, said her client is willing to do the deposition Giuffre's team is seeking.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew's attorney asked Kaplan to seek assistance from Australian authorities in obtaining testimony from Virginia Roberts Giuffre's husband and Dr. Judith Lightfoot, who is Giuffre's psychologist.

