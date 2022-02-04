Republicans had censured Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for being part of the January 6 House select committee, mainly composed of Democrats, that is currently investigating the events of the Capitol attack.

The GOP also described the probe as an attack on "legitimate political discourse," according to a Reuters report.

The January 6 panel is investigating who had any role in planning or enabling the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol since the War of 1812.

Republican National Committee approved the resolution censuring the two Republican lawmakers during a meeting in Salt Lake City.

They were also accused of participating in Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens that were engaged in legitimate political discourse.

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney had his opinions regarding Cheney and Kinzinger's censure.

Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience, who seek truth in the face of vitriol. Honor attaches to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for seeking truth even when doing so comes at great personal cost. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) February 4, 2022

In a tweet, Romney said that "honor attaches" to Cheney and Kinzinger for seeking truth. Twitter user @EllenTrailerDog also questioned how Republicans can censure the two representatives when Pence said that "Trump is wrong," which she claimed is the same thing.

If, as Pence says, "Trump is wrong," how can Republicans censure Cheney & Kinzinger for saying the same thing? Guess they'll have to censure Pence too. — Ellen Garrison (@EllenTrailerDog) February 4, 2022

Another user with a handle @acnewsitics noted that the two were censured for participating in a probe while Rep. Matt Gaetz, who was under investigation for sex trafficking and having sexual engagement with a minor, was not.

The fact that the RNC voted to censure Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for trying to find the truth about Jan 6th but not Matt Gaetz who is under investigation for sex trafficing and having sex with a minor, tells you all you need to know about Republicans. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 4, 2022

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Cheney and Kinzinger crossed a line, choosing to join House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the persecution of ordinary citizens.

READ NEXT: Mike Pence's Documents to Be Turned Over to the January 6 Select Committee After Donald Trump's White House Records: National Archives

Republicans Resolution to Formally Censure

The RNC panel introduce the measure, which noted that the committee will "immediately cease any and all support" of Cheney and Kinzinger as members of the Republican party for their behavior.

The RNC panel described Cheney and Kinzinger's behavior as destructive to the institution of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republican Party, and the nation's republic, according to an NBC News report.

David Bossie, an RNC member from Maryland and an architect of the resolution, noted that the committee has supported the resolution due to what the two GOP members have done to empower Pelosi while continuing her "reign of terror" over the public.

Meanwhile, some RNC members had rejected the resolution, such as the case with Connecticut GOP chairman Ben Proto.

Proto said that he feels that any such rejection should come from voters and not from the party. Cheney tweeted a video clip of the January 6 insurrection, saying that it was not a "legitimate political discourse."

This was January 6th.

This is not “legitimate political discourse.” pic.twitter.com/lKgbVyVcJr — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) February 4, 2022

January 6 Capitol Attack Probe

A week ago, the January 6 panel had issued a subpoena to 14 people that was linked to an attempt to submit fake Electoral College voters, favoring former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Judd Deere, who worked as a spokesman for Trump's White House, was also subpoenaed, according to a CNBC News report.

The select committee noted that they want information from people who met and submitted the false Electoral College certificates, falsely showing that Trump won in seven states such as Arizona, Georgia, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin.

The January 6 panel said that it had received information that groups of people met on Dec. 14, 2020 in the seven states mentioned and then "submitted bogus slates" of votes for Trump.

READ MORE: Donald Trump's Pardon Talk Sparks Major Concern Among Republicans: "He'll Do It All Again!"

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Republican National Committee votes to censure Cheney and Kinzinger over Jan. 6 investigation - from CBS News





