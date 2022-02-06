Kanye West is not yet done with the public drama as he continues his war of words with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

In a since-deleted Instagram post on Sunday, Kanye once again slammed Kim, but this time for accusing him of sending a death threat and posted a screenshot of his conversation with the reality star's cousin, Yahoo! Entertainment reported.

"So let me get this straight. I beg to go to my daughter's party and I'm accused of being on drugs, then I go to play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I'm accused of stealing. Now I'm being accused of putting a hit on her," West said in his deleted post.

The rapper then noted that Kim's accusations "can actually get someone locked up."

"They play like that with Black men's lives, whether it's getting them free or getting them locked up. I'm not playing about my Black children anymore," Kanye added.

READ NEXT: Kanye West 'Was Never Not Invited" to the Birthday Party of His and Kim Kardashian's Daughter: Source

Kanye West Shares Messages of Kim Kardashian's Cousin

Kanye West also posted on Instagram the screenshots of some text messages with the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star's cousin.

Kanye identified Kim's cousin as Kara, The Daily Mail reported. In one of the text messages, Kim's cousins echoed and supported the rapper's desire not to allow his daughter North to use TikTok.

However, the conversation suddenly took a turn and became off-topic, as Kim's cousin asked the rapper about his "Yeezy" sneaker line. Kara also allegedly promised Kanye of speaking out "publicly" about the issue surrounding the former couple.

"Afterwards, her [Kim] other cousin Kara called me saying she agreed with me then said she would speak out publicly which she never did," West said.

The "Donda" rapper then noted that Kara urged him to take medication but did not mention what medicine it was.

According to The Daily Mail, the rapper was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2020. The said condition is known to cause episodes of "manic highs and dark depressions."

Kanye West seemed to share the messages in an apparent effort to legitimize his stand that North should not appear on TikTok as the estranged couple continued with their public fight.

Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Kidnapped His Daughter

Kanye West's comments on Sunday came after he accused Kim Kardashian of "kidnapping" their daughter Chicago after fighting over their daughter North's appearance on TikTok.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Kanye claimed that Kim Kardashian kidnapped their daughter Chicago "on her birthday by not providing the address" to her party.

The rapper also alleged that the reality star placed security on him while "inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing." Kanye said he had to take a drug test after Chicago's party because Kim accused him "of being on drugs."

On Friday, Kim Kardashian said that Kanye West's "constant attacks" on her in interviews and social media are "more hurtful than any TikTok North might create."

Kim noted that divorce is already difficult for their children, and "Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all."

The reality star added that she wanted a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship for their children, but "Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

READ MORE: Kanye West and Julia Fox Goes PDA for a Photoshoot

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Accused Him of 'Putting a Hit Out on Her' + Exposes Kim's Cousins? - From K E M P I R E