Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have embarked on a public fight over their daughter's TikTok videos.

The feud started after Kanye asked his Instagram followers what he should do about his daughter North West being on TikTok against his "will." Kim blasted him for taking their private issues public.

A source familiar with the matter told Page Six on Friday that West needs to be a "real parent" and stop asking the public about what he should do.

"Kanye needs to stop asking the internet how to parent and actually start being one," the insider noted, adding that the rapper was not exactly the star parent he appears to be, Fox News reported.

The source said that Kanye, now legally known as "Ye," hardly sees his kids and "is incredibly inconsistent." Other sources also blasted Kanye's recent post about getting rid of his phone and driving his kids to school every day.

They told Page Six that this was "all smoke and mirrors" because the rapper has not driven his children to school once even though he's been in Los Angeles.

Kanye West Says Daughter Appears on TikTok 'Against His Will' and Kim Kardashian Blasted Him

On Friday, Kanye West took to Instagram to say that his daughter North appeared on TikTok against his will. He posted a photo of his daughter while on TikTok and asked for advice from his followers.

"SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIKTOK AGAINST MY WILL," Kanye wrote.

Kanye also posted a portion of TikTok's terms and conditions that says children must be at least 13 years old when using the platform, and children under 13 years old should be using the version of the app intended for younger users.

"TikTok for Younger Users experience has additional safety protections designed specifically for this audience," the app's terms and conditions said, adding that users under the age of 13 who are using the regular version of the platform will have their accounts removed.

Kim Kardashian blasted her ex-husband for his post. In a statement that she posted on her Instagram Story, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star said Kanye's "constant attacks" on her in interviews and on social media are "more hurtful than any TikTok North might create."

The SKIMS founder and fashion mogul noted that as a "parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children," she's "doing her best" to protect her daughter, while also allowing the kid to "express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision."

She said this brings "happiness" to North. Kim noted that divorce is already difficult for their children, and "Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all."

The reality star said she wanted a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship for their children, but "Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

"I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably," Kim concluded.

Kanye West Hits Back And Accuses Kim Kardashian of Kidnapping Their Daughter

Just hours after Kim Kardashian slammed him, Kanye West hit back at his ex-wife's claims that she's their children's main provider. In a statement on Instagram Friday, Kanye also accused Kim of kidnapping one of their kids.

"What do you mean by main provider? America saw you try to kid nap [sic] my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address," Kanye wrote in his caption on a screenshot of Kim's earlier statement.

The rapper also alleged that the reality star placed security on him while "inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing." Kanye said he had to take a drug test after Chicago's party "cause you accused me of being on drugs."

In a viral video on Instagram last month, Kanye West claimed that he was not invited to his daughter's birthday party. He said Kim Kardashian refused to give him the address of Chicago's 4th birthday bash.

The rapper eventually made it to the party. But according to a Page Six report, sources said he and Kim had already agreed to host two separate events for Chicago before he went live on Instagram.

