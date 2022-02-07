Nikola Jokic joined the Hall of Famer of players with multiple 25-point triple-doubles on 80% shooting in NBA history on Sunday, inching closer to tying Wilt Chamberlain on the career triple-doubles list.

Jokic had 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists while shooting 12-of-15 from the field, as the Denver Nuggets beat Brooklyn Nets, 124-104.

This season, he had an NBA-best 14 triple-doubles and 71 for his career, just seven away from tying Chamberlain's 78 triple-doubles, the sixth on the all-time record.

When Denver went from trailing by seven to leading by 21, the reigning MVP scored 23 points in the second and third quarters. To stop a three-game losing skid, the Nuggets held Brooklyn to 29 points in the second half.

Jokic, who held Brooklyn to 1-10 shooting when he was contesting a shot, said that they rebounded better in the second half, and the defense was "much, much better."

In just 29 minutes and 49 seconds, Jokic logged his triple-double, making it the eighth time he has had a 25-point triple-double in less than 30 minutes.

Only players to accomplish that feat includes: Giannis Antetokounmpo (two times), Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Domantas Sabonis.

Nets' Longest Losing Streak

With left hamstring stiffness, Nets guard James Harden missed his second game in a row. The team is being cautious with the former MVP, according to coach Steve Nash.

Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Nic Claxton are still out due to injuries, and Joe Harris has not yet played since November 14 due to an ankle injury.

The Nets have fallen into the first play-in spot in the Eastern Conference due to the mounting of injuries.

Kyrie Irving had 27 points and 11 assists, while Cam Thomas had 20.

The Nets are on their eight-game losing streak, the longest since they lost seven games in a row from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020. On the road trip, they finished 0-5.

Denver Coach Remarks Season as 'Challenging Time'

In his return from a two-game layoff for Denver, Aaron Gordon had 17 points and nine rebounds, while Will Barton scored 21 points.

Denver led 76-75 at halftime and led 107-91 in the third quarter after outscoring the Nets 31-16.

With nine assists, Jokic appeared like he would be one assist shy of a triple-double until Brooklyn narrowed the deficit to 109-99 late in the third quarter.

For his tenth assist, Jokic checked back in and fed Barton for a layup.

With 10 days to go before the All-Star break, the Nuggets are one game clear of Minnesota to remain in the sixth position in the Western Conference standings.

Denver coach Michael Malone said that this season is a "challenging time for every team, every coach, and every player."

Five games until the All-Star break, Malone said that they are getting "tired of each other," as he sees the Denver team more than he sees his wife and kids.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Nikola Jokic 27 pts 12 rebs 10 asts vs Nets 21/22 season - from Z.Highlights

