A Florida woman has fallen to her death when a draw bridge in West Palm Beach, Florida was raised when she was walking across with her bike.

The Florida woman was not identified. She was walking across the Royal Park Bridge, which connects to the island of Palm Beach, at around 1 p.m., according to an NBC News report.

Journalist Brie Jackson tweeted about the incident, saying that the woman tried to hang on. However, she fell five or six stories.

This is so sad.



The woman tried to hang on. But fell five or six stories 💔https://t.co/LblTzpWeOy via @nbcnews — Brie Jackson (@PositivelyBrie) February 7, 2022

A "The Q Show" host raised questions regarding the incident, saying, "who had draw bridges still killing people like it's 1363."

Who had Draw Bridges still killing people like it's 1363 on their 2022 bingo card? https://t.co/rMmiMfqOmq — Mark (@markbland) February 7, 2022

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said that there was a bystander nearby who tried to help the Florida woman. However, the woman fell, landing on concrete.

The spokesman added that there is a bridge tender, with it having certain protocols to follow, specific safety protocols that include lowering gates for the vehicles, as well as for the pedestrians.

The bridge tender also had several visual confirmations that there is nobody at either of the spans or past those gates.

READ NEXT: Midwest Hospital Chain SSM Health Halts Practice of Determining COVID Treatment Priority Based on Race

Florida Woman Falling from The Royal Park Bridge

Bicycle safety advocates such as Juan Orellana said that the Royal Park Bridge is a highly trafficked area.

Orellana said that Palm Beach is accessible only through three bridges. He added that people will hear the bell before the arms go down, which would signal them to get out of the way, according to an ABC Action News report.

He advised that one should always drive defensively and be aware of their surrounding as sometimes it is people's lives that everyone is playing with.

Police said that the man on the other side of the barrier grabbed the woman but could not hold onto her.

Meanwhile, law enforcement is launching a probe as to why the bridge had started to rise before pedestrians had a chance to clear the bridge.

Rescue workers had recovered the woman's body while detectives and crime scene investigators were around the scene, reviewing the area, according to an Independent News report.

Police noted that the bridge operator was distraught when law enforcement flooded to the scene, with the operator's actions will reportedly be a focus of law enforcement's investigation.

A Twitter user with a handle @NotHoneyWest tweeted about the incident, saying that it should never happen and should "pay attention to your effing job."

File under "Things that should never happen, pay attention to your effing job." 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️https://t.co/lcPrML4vgB — Honey West (@NotHoneyWest) February 7, 2022

Another Twitter user said that a new fear has been unlocked in light of the Florida woman's death.

New fear unlocked 😳

-Woman falls to death after Florida draw bridge she was crossing opens - NBC News https://t.co/pAonPKiMnv — Dani (@Dani_L_Sage) February 7, 2022

Jachles said that part of the investigation will involve whether the procedure was followed or whether the woman crossed after the signals were down.

The bridge is maintained by the Department of Transportation. However, the bridge is being handled by staff from a private staff contractor, which was identified as Florida Drawbridge Inc.

The Florida Department of Transportation and the private contractor did not comment on the matter.

READ MORE: Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis Feud Fueled by Sen. Mitch McConnell, Trump Advisers Say

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Florida Woman Plummets To Her Death After Falling Through Gap On Opening Drawbridge - from NBC News





