Tom Brady has recently announced his retirement from the National Football league. He is now faced with a series of ventures that he could undertake in 2022 and possibly for years to come, which could make him the first former NFL player to become a billionaire.

Brady had earlier posted a photo on Instagram, with a caption saying that he has loved his NFL career and is now time to focus his time and energy on other things, according to a New York Post report.

Sports marketing analyst, Bob Dorfman, said that Brady is the "NFL's GOAT," adding that his brand is among the strongest of any pro athlete.

Brady has managed to earn $180 million in endorsements during his play days and recently got $170 million in funding for his company, Autograph.

Dorfman added that Brady has "billionaire potential" as he does not see the NFL icon disappearing from the limelight for the next decade or so, according to a Clutch Points report.

The sports analyst said that Brady can do whatever he wants, from broadcasting, book writing, as well as new deals with family-oriented brands, among others.

Tom Brady: Retirement and Career

The news of Brady's retirement came after he failed to bring Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a second-straight win.

He led the Bucs to a Super Bowl victory in 2021, which marked his seventh time winning the championship game, according to The U.S. Sun-News report.

His 22-year career has been all-time records such as most touchdown passes, and most passing yards.

Brady's career has also been plagued with issues such as Deflategate, wherein a new report suggests that NFL covered up information that would have exonerated Brady and the Patriots.

The New England Patriots and Brady were accused of tampering with the air pressure inside footballs to gain advantage.

It was then later disproven, with a new book by Mike Florio of Football Talk discussing the league's role in the scandal and how it worked against the Patriots, according to a Pats Pulpit report.

The NFL never released the testing numbers after the 2015 season. However, the Patriots have been found guilty, with their two stripped draft not likely to return.

Twitter user @PatsFanKenneth said in a tweet that NFL owes a public apology to Brady and the Patriots for the wrongful Deflategate accusation.

The NFL owes a public apology to Tom Brady and the Patriots for the wrongful Deflategate accusation. All penalties, fines and draft picks should be awarded back to New England. — Kenneth Jørgensen (@PatsFanKenneth) February 7, 2022

Another Twitter user with a handle @mikewichter said that he has been scrolling through Twitter to see if anybody is going to apologize to the Patriots, fans, and Brady.

scrolling through twitter to see if anyone is going to apologize to the patriots, patriots fans or tom brady #Deflategate #framegate pic.twitter.com/BcKJ0QHvke — Mikewichter (@mikewichter) February 7, 2022

Pats Pulpit also took on Twitter to express their grievances in light of the Deflategate issue.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent his congratulations to Brady's retirement, dubbing Brady as the "greatest athlete to have ever put on a pair of football spikes."

Tom Brady was the greatest athlete to have ever put on a pair of football spikes.



Congratulations on your retirement. Thank you for two great seasons in Tampa Bay! pic.twitter.com/JLbE2bHd6Y — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 2, 2022

Tom Brady's Future

Sam Spira of Xtreme Couture Management said that if Brady wanted to do a movie, he could do it "in a minute."

Spira added that the former NFL player probably has friends who do huge budget movies.

The former quarterback is currently looking to spend more time with his wife Gisele Bundchen and their three children at their new home.

Brady's new home was reportedly an under-construction mansion, with four separate structures.

Brady and Bundchen bought the plot for $17 million 18 months ago. The property would likely include the main house, pool house, as well as guest quarters.

