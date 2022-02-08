The state of Texas has filed a lawsuit against social media influencer Brittany Dawn Davis for allegedly violating consumer protection laws by selling fraudulent online fitness plans.

Davis is a self-proclaimed "Jesus seeker," "Kingdom chaser," "wifey," and "founder" of the "She Lives Freed ministry." She has more than 1.7 million followers across online platforms YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, according to Law and Crime.

Davis and her namesake business, Brittany Dawn Davis LLC., started selling the online plans in 2014, promising personalized nutritional guidance and individualized fitness coaching for $92 for a week-long regimen and $300 for a three-month-long regimen.

In a lawsuit filed February 1, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton alleged that the online nutrition and fitness plans given to customers were not individualized, adding that Davis failed to deliver the promised coaching and check-ins.

Complaints about Davis have started as far back as early 2018. But public outrage only gained attention recently after YouTube prankster Cassady Campbell confronted Davis at a fitness expo.

Davis was accused of deliberately ignoring customers, deleting critical comments on several online platforms, and blocking her own followers.

Texas Lawsuit Against Brittany Dawn Davis

Texas accused Brittany Dawn Davis of making five different kinds of false, misleading, or deceptive acts when marketing her fitness plans. The 12-page lawsuit noted that she violated several sections of the state's Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Davis's customers were encouraged to share their progress through a private Facebook group. However, they realized that the influencer had provided many of them the same workout and nutrition plans without any personalization, Buzz Feed News reported.

In addition, customers noted that Davis simply gave "generic and non-substantive" feedback. At least 14 customers who had sought refunds from Davis were people with eating disorders, with one saying that Davis' social media presence and self-identification as an "eating disorder soldier" made them believe that she had "special training."

Another customer said she had a restrictive eating disorder, telling Davis that she wanted to increase her calorie intake.

However, the customer noted that Davis gave her a plan that had a "significantly lower" calorie count than what she had been previously eating. According to court documents, Davis has denied accepting customers with eating disorders.

Brittany Dawn Davis' Followers and Customers

According to The Dallas Morning, the social media influencer claimed that her fans are turning on her with hundreds of death threats and harassing remarks over what many claimed to be generic workout and diet plans.

Davis then took to YouTube to express her take on the matter. In a video posted on February 6, she said she was even "scared to film this video." Her apology video has been disliked 14,000 times on YouTube.

She has also lost more than 10,000 subscribers on the social media tracking site SocialBlade since she posted it. In the apology video, Davis, who appeared visibly shaken, said she took more than she should have.

"At times, it got extremely overwhelming... And for that I take on full responsibility, and I am sorry," Davis noted.

Former dietician Juicing Julianne said she bought a diet plan from Davis several years ago without any issues. In a video, the YouTube user said it takes time to develop fitness plans, but for Davis to ignore her clients and put them on the back burner because she was busy is totally wrong.

Brittany Dawn Davis is not listed as a licensed dietitian by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

