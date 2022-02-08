Folk singer-songwriter Barry Tierney has released the first single from his anticipated second album. The song, "Colours on Canvas," will be available on all streaming services starting February 7.

READ NEXT: MIZZI Shows Who's "BO$" in New Electro-Pop Single

"I was signed to Universal Music Berlin in 2015," explains Tierney. The Irish release of his much-loved 2015 album Hotel Alamar, which reached No.1 in the Irish iTunes overall charts, saw him gain a deal with Universal and Gale Force Promotions. "I moved to Germany. I toured very successfully. We played some of the most prestigious venues in Germany, from Potsdam to Berlin."

"And then... the world went crazy. I moved back to Ireland, for the first time in seven years. This album, these songs, are my first release since 2014."

Judging from its lead single, the album proves a hidden blessing in unusual days, and a sign of hope for a strong 2022. 'Colours on Canvas' is an uncommonly rich journey into the beating heart of the artist's home: Ireland. Tierney leads the listener deep into Irish culture, history, art and even sport - from Tom Barry's flying column, to the burning of Cork. Even Tierney's distinctive hometown roads get a mention. Local secrets are outed. Myths are explained.

Tierney's advice? "Just board the train for Glounthaune and let the song do the rest," he says.

One thing is certain. All who climb aboard this cultural powerhouse will be delighted they made the trip.

Genres: folk, Irish folk, singer-songwriter, traditional, pub songs, Irish traditional

Similar artists: Damien Dempsey, Jimmy McCarthy, John Spillane, Christy Moore

About Barry Tierney

Barry Tierney is an award-winning singer and songwriter from Kinsale, in the sunny south of Ireland. He grew up in a deeply musical family. An unmistakable voice, and a distinctly Irish penmanship, have served to gain Tierney a steady and growing supply of fans at home and abroad.

Tierney has been presented songwriting awards by Robin Gibbs of The Bee Gees, and Bob Geldof of the Boomtown Rats, as well as by Jimmy Deenihan, the then-Irish Minister for Arts, after winning the IMRO sponsored Sean McCarthy writing festival award.

Barry Tierney topped the Irish iTunes Charts in 2014 with his critically acclaimed album Hotel Alamar, which led to him signing a lifetime publishing deal with Universal Music Berlin. Barry has toured Russia, UK, Germany and the US, and has toured six months a year from 2014 until 2020.

2022 will see Tierney release his second studio album.

WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING

"Undeniably a talented songwriter" - Sunday Business Post

"A songwriter of prestigious ability" - Irish Echo, New York

"A singer that should be heard" - Christy Moore

"Genius songs" - Robin Gibb, The Bee Gees

READ MORE: Fifth Harmony's Dinah-Jane Hansen Talks Second Album, Possible Nicki Minaj Collaboration