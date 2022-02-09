Kanye West and Julia Fox are reportedly in an "open relationship," which means they have the freedom to hook up with other people.

The status of West and Fox's relationship was confirmed by sources close to the pair. The sources told Page Six that the two were also dating other people.

An insider close to Fox told the outlet that the pair's bond "transcends typical norms because they're evolved beings who just want each other to be happy." The source added that it's a mutual agreement between West and Fox with "no jealousy or bad vibes."

Another source told Page Six that the rapper is also going out with Instagram model Chaney Jones who looks like his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

The insider noted that West met Jones in Los Angeles on Monday night. The Instagram model reportedly attended West's listening party for his upcoming album, "Donda 2." On the other hand, Fox is reportedly still talking to a "mystery man" on the East Coast.

Is Kanye West Ready for a New Relationship?

After Kanye West and Julia Fox were reported to be in an "open relationship," another source revealed that the rapper is not ready yet to commit to a serious relationship. According to the source, many things are keeping West's plate full such as his new music project.

"Kanye is busy... He has his album. He's got a million things going on work-wise. He designs, he produces, all of that takes time," the source told Page Six, adding that the rapper is also dealing with his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Although West "very much likes Julia," the source noted that they were still not boyfriend and girlfriend.

"They are dating. The relationship doesn't have a title yet. He only met her five weeks ago... Only time will show if this will stick," the insider said. The rapper met Fox on New Year's Eve in Miami, Florida, and since then, they have been seeing each other.

Julia Fox Denies Kanye West Split Rumors

On Sunday, the "Uncut Gems" actress denied the rumors that swirled that she and Kanye West called it quits after she unfollowed some Kardashian fan accounts on Instagram and removed photos of herself with the rapper.

In a video on her Instagram Story, Julia Fox told her fans to "relax" and explained that what she did do not signify that she and West had broken up, Complex reported.

"Guys, relax. I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself, okay," the actress said, adding that Instagram "suddenly was not a fun place anymore."

Fox further noted that she removed the photos of her and West together because she read comments that say she only posted photos where she looked good.

In a recent episode of her "Forbidden Fruits" podcast, Fox also defended her relationship with West as critics think that she only goes out with the rapper for "clout, "fame," and "money."

But Julia Fox said she has already "dated billionaires" her entire adult life, and as she gets older and does work on herself, she does not really care about what others think of her.

