Mexican artist Juan Pablo Zurita is one of the few who began as a content creator and has successfully launched not one, but multiple careers. From his early humor videos over a decade ago, he's built a loyal community that follows him through each new venture.

One of these is his role as an actor, which he showcased in his first movie for the streaming platform Vix. Now, he's taking it further, announcing his lead role in his first theatrical release, set to premiere in the coming weeks.

Today, Juanpa isn't just the "funny internet guy" - he's become a multifaceted figure unafraid to push boundaries and surprise with new projects.

Recently, he took a major step by appearing on the cover of 'Vogue Hombre' for its November issue, where he reflected on his career and the importance of surrounding himself with people who believe in his vision. According to him, these allies have been essential to his growth, both professionally and personally.

From Social Media to the Big Screen

Although his growth on social media is undeniable, Juanpa has always aspired to tell stories beyond the six-second format of his viral videos. This drive led him to leap into film, diving into projects that move away from digital formats and into traditional acting. "I always wanted to act," Juanpa told Vogue, and his transition from content creator to actor seems like a natural outcome of years of exploration and hard work. "At its core, it's the same storytelling, and if you analyze each piece, it retains its structure," he explains of his creative process, noting that the challenge isn't in the narrative but in conveying the emotional depth required as an actor.

He learned this in 'Quieres Ser Mi Hijo,' a film he starred in alongside Ludwika Paleta.

For him, the difference lies in how to subtly convey emotions for the audience to feel them without explicit portrayal. "In content creation, everything is heightened to grab the viewer's attention in a short span; in a movie, it's the opposite-you focus on concealing emotions." This shift from viral digital content to cinema marks an organic evolution in Juanpa's career. Moving into film was seamless, thanks to his experience in creating fast-paced, dynamic content. Despite the slower pace of film production, Juanpa's digital background has enabled him to adapt to the demands of cinema more swiftly.

A New Challenge: Film

His definitive leap to the big screen comes with 'Una pequeña confusión,' a comedy where he stars alongside Ana de la Reguera and Cristo Fernández. The film, releasing on December 25, follows a mix-up at a clinic that leads two couples to confront differing lifestyles and philosophies on parenthood.

"It's a fun twist based on real events. Family connection is central to this film, and I believe it's something that will resonate with many," Juanpa shared with Vogue.



This project marks a new phase in his career, establishing him as a versatile creator ready to explore fresh territory while staying true to his essence. For Juanpa, cinema has not only broadened his professional horizons but also allowed him to connect with his audience through acting in a new way.

The future: balancing fashion, cinema, and social media

It's clear that Juanpa Zurita is no longer just a content creator. Today, he's a man with a vision, determined to expand his horizons and make a lasting impact beyond the digital screen.

His foray into cinema is just the beginning of a career that, far from stagnating, continues to evolve. As he puts it, "Passion is something that, if it had a scent, you could detect it miles away," and it's that same passion that continues to guide his path.