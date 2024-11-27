En español

BTS's V, real name Kim Taehyung, is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service in South Korea, serving in one of the most demanding units: the special forces. This period, already challenging for any young Korean, has become even more complex for the idol due to a rare medical condition he suffers from. This condition adds an extra layer of difficulty to the rigorous training V is undergoing.

Serving in the special forces is known for its intense physical demands, which could aggravate the symptoms of his condition: cholinergic urticaria. The skin disorder is characterized by rashes and bumps that cause intense itching, triggered by an increase in body temperature. Such situations include:

Intense physical exercise

Hot showers

High stress levels

V's military experience and health challenges

Despite this obstacle, reports about V's military experience have been impressive. Observers note a remarkable physical transformation, including increased muscle mass and a deeper tan, showcasing the intense outdoor training he's been undergoing.

Fans of V, also known as ARMY, have been aware of his condition for some time. Years ago, he surprised his followers by revealing his rare skin disorder after fans commented on how "cute" he looked scratching himself during a performance. Instead of keeping it a mystery, Taehyung openly shared: "I have cholinergic urticaria. It itches, a lot."

His openness and candidness have been widely admired, resonating deeply with fans. By speaking out, he has not only raised awareness about cholinergic urticaria but also strengthened his bond with his fanbase.

In more severe cases, this condition can lead to symptoms beyond the skin, including:

Abdominal pain

Dizziness

Difficulty breathing

V's resilience and career progress

Despite the challenges of cholinergic urticaria, V continues to thrive in his career. Recognized as one of BTS's leading vocalists, he has showcased his versatility across various musical genres, with a particular passion for jazz. Even during his military service, V remains connected to his fans, recently releasing a new song as a holiday gift, further demonstrating his dedication and resilience.