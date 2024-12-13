En español

One of the most renowned artists in Mexico, Yuridia has canceled her sold-out concerts until 2025, causing alarm among her fans.

Through her Instagram account, Yuridia announced the cancellation of her next two concerts due to severe health problems, including acute bacterial laryngitis and aphonia.

Read more: Chiquis Rivera Shocks Fans With the Announcement of her New Reality Show

"We regret to inform the general public that Yuridia's shows scheduled for December 12 and 13, 2024, at the Municipal Stadium in Sayula, Jalisco, and the Feria de Querétaro Park, respectively, will not take place," read a statement from her team.

The announcement explained that the singer has contracted a bacterial infection that has prevented her from singing in recent days, forcing her to cancel her commitments and focus on recovery.

"Yuridia has been diagnosed with acute bacterial laryngitis and aphonia," her team confirmed. They also noted that Yuridia is distressed, as she values her fans and rarely disappoints them.

"Yuridia deeply regrets this situation and hopes to reunite with her audiences in Sayula and Querétaro very soon. Ticket refund procedures should be consulted through the original points of purchase," they added.

Her team has not provided new dates for the canceled shows but expressed hope to reschedule as soon as possible to honor her loyal audience.

Yuridia has not personally addressed the issue, as she is prioritizing her voice for a swift and effective recovery.

But what exactly is laryngitis?

According to MedlinePlus, laryngitis is the inflammation of the larynx, often linked to hoarseness or loss of voice. It is typically caused by a viral infection but can also result from bronchitis, bacterial infections, allergies, gastroesophageal reflux disease, injury, or exposure to irritants and chemicals.

Laryngitis can be acute or chronic. Most cases are due to sporadic viral infections and are not severe. However, persistent hoarseness may signal a more serious, undiagnosed condition.

From the Latin Post, we wish Yuridia a speedy recovery and look forward to her return to the world stage.