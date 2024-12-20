En español

IU is undoubtedly one of the most beloved and accomplished artists in the world of K-pop. The singer had a stellar 2024 and is already gearing up for the challenges 2025 will bring to her career as a singer and actress.

After dominating the Korean charts with her song 'Love Wins All' and selling out massive venues during her world tour, the 31-year-old singer and actress revealed to Billboard that her primary focus for 2025 will be on acting.

She announced the upcoming release of 'When Life Gives You Tangerines,' a Netflix production filmed in 2023 that will finally debut in 2025. Set in the 1950s, the story follows Ae-soon, a "remarkable rebel" born on Jeju Island, and Gwan-sik, nicknamed "Cast Iron."

The plot explores their challenges and adventures across the four seasons, alternating between their childhood and adulthood. It portrays the bright days of their youth, evoking the warmth of old family photographs.

IU expressed her excitement about promoting the series, highlighting the tremendous effort of the cast throughout the project. Joining her in the series is actor Park Bo-gum, known for other Netflix K-dramas like 'Record of Youth,' who will play her love interest.

However, this is just one of IU's acting projects for 2025. She also shared plans to begin filming a new drama with a "completely different vibe—glamorous and fun," following the much-anticipated series.

Her music career is alive and well

Fans can rest easy, as IU reassured them that while her main focus next year will be on acting, she has no plans to step away from music. She's already working on new releases.

"Although I'll be focusing on acting for most of 2025, I've started working on new music, so fans won't have to wait too long for something fresh," IU told Billboard.

A successful career

IU began her music career in 2008 and has since collaborated with major artists such as G-Dragon, Jay Park, and Suga from BTS. Her meteoric rise led her to fill the Seoul World Cup Stadium in 2022.

Similarly, her acting career is equally impressive. She made her acting debut in 2011 with the K-drama 'Dream High,' where she played a leading role. In recent years, she also starred in 'Hotel del Luna,' a series streamed internationally on Netflix.

Among her most notable works as an actress is the film 'Broker,' the Korean debut of Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda, which was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Thanks to her achievements in 2024, Billboard named IU as Korea's ambassador for its Global No. 1 initiative, alongside other artists like Dua Lipa for the UK, Creepy Nuts for Japan, Kun for China, and Geolier for Italy.

While no exact dates have been announced for IU's upcoming projects, fans can expect updates as 2025 gets underway.