It seems like Christmas always brings crazy surprises, and one of the biggest in the K-pop world this year was Hyunjin's dramatic makeover for a holiday performance.

The Stray Kids member unveiled his bold new look at the SBS Gayo Daejeon, an annual event that gathers top artists and groups for a year-end celebration featuring their biggest hits in South Korea.

Stray Kids were among a star-studded lineup, but it was Hyunjin who stole the spotlight on the red carpet. He posed for the cameras with a platinum blonde buzz cut, a sharp contrast to his previously long, dark hair, which stunned fans and media worldwide.

Fans, known as 'Stays,' were shocked by the drastic transformation. Hyunjin had maintained his signature dark locks for quite some time, making this change even more striking.

Following his red carpet debut, the 24-year-old singer and dancer proudly showed off his new look on Instagram, posting a slideshow of close-up photos.

Presumably, after the shock wore off, the post and Hyunjin's new look drew widespread praise, including a comment from Donatella Versace herself. They had worked together before when she welcomed Hyunjin as the first Asian ambassador for the iconic fashion house. On Hyunjin's post, Versace wrote, "Welcome to planet blonde!!"

The buzz didn't stop there. Hyunjin quickly became a trending topic on X, where fans flooded social media with compliments, calling his makeover a bold and brilliant move.

While blonde hair isn't entirely new for Hyunjin, who has sported lighter shades in the past, the buzz cut took fans by surprise. Known for his long locks, the fresh style marked a daring departure from his usual look.

Hyunjin's night at SBS Gayo Daejeon was a triumph both on and off the stage. Alongside his bandmates, he delivered high-energy performances of 'Walkin On Water' and 'Mountains,' songs from their latest album, 'HOP.'

In addition to Stray Kids, other top South Korean acts like NewJeans, Lee Young Ji, IVE, izna, NCT, BABYMONSTER, NEXZ, and G-Dragon also took the stage at the SBS Gayo Daejeon, making the night an unforgettable celebration of K-pop.