Former One Direction member, Liam Payne, was battling serious mental health and addiction issues in the weeks leading up to his tragic death.

Recent reports reveal that his psychiatrist ended treatment, warning of the dangers of mixing alcohol with antidepressants.

It was reported that Payne's professional relationship with his psychiatrist had deteriorated due to his self-destructive behavior. In an email to Payne's friend and manager, Rogelio "Roger" Nores, the psychiatrist expressed concern that combining substances could prove fatal.

Payne had been open about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse. In July 2023, he celebrated six months of sobriety after spending nearly 100 days in a rehabilitation center in Louisiana. However, he suffered relapses in the months before his death, worrying those close to him.

On October 16, 2024, Payne died after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires. Toxicology reports found alcohol, cocaine, and antidepressants in his system, indicating he may not have been fully conscious at the time of the fall.

The psychiatrist's recommendations

According to TMZ, the letter, filed with the court in Argentina, shows that Payne's psychiatrist had advised him to stick to his prescribed medication plan, avoid alcohol during treatment, attend weekly therapy, consult a primary care physician, and undergo additional tests.

The psychiatrist reportedly made her decision "after careful consideration and assessment," and that Payne needed a "higher level of care."

The doctor stressed the importance of regular therapy sessions to help Payne "process [his] depression and trauma." She also provided a list of specialists and rehab centers she believed could better assist him in getting clean and addressing his demons.

The psychiatrist concluded her email by thanking Payne and wishing him well on his path to mental health and recovery.

In July 2023, Payne publicly shared his battle with addiction, announcing in a YouTube video titled "I'm Back..." that he had been sober for six months after completing rehab.

However, reports confirm that the British singer had relapsed the following year. His struggles came to light after his fatal fall from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in October.