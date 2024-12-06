En español

After a long hiatus from social media and the public eye, Harry Styles has resurfaced on Instagram. Through a story post, the British artist appeared in great company and deeply focused on what could be his next big project.

In addition to this, Styles has been mentioned in One Direction-related news that has thrilled fans, following Liam Payne's passing in Argentina last October.

The shared post shows Harry alongside British designer Jonathan William Anderson, better known as JW Anderson, who also lends his name to his personal fashion brand. Judging by the image, it seems the two are collaborating on a new fashion-related project.

The post, originally shared by Styles' brand Pleasing, reveals that Harry and Anderson have been working together on a collaboration since May 2024.

Pleasing, a brand founded by Styles in November 2021, focuses on nail care, beauty, and lifestyle. According to the accompanying text, the two creatives have been meeting throughout the design process to create and name the nail polishes for the new collection.

The post also announced that Styles worked closely with Anderson to craft his own version of the iconic "Bumper 15" bag, a signature Anderson design.

The collection includes 12 pieces, such as nail polishes, the bag, t-shirts, cardigans, sweaters, and keychains. These items are available on Pleasing's website, while six select pieces can be found on JW Anderson's site.

Fans can also purchase the products in physical stores starting December 6 in Los Angeles and New York for Pleasing, and in London and Milan for JW Anderson.

Within hours of the online launch, the redesigned "Bumper 15" sold out, marking a major success for both artists.

The collaboration announcement came just days after Anderson won the Designer of the Year award at the British Fashion Awards, recognizing his work for his brand and as Creative Director of Loewe.

Fans of Styles have warmly welcomed the news, especially since it's been a while since they last heard from him. His most recent public appearance was at the funeral of his former bandmate Liam Payne. Before that, Styles had stayed out of the spotlight after wrapping up his "Love on Tour" in July 2023.

His last Instagram post was a tribute to Liam Payne, preceded by a celebration of Pleasing's second anniversary in November 2023.

With these updates, it seems Styles is gearing up to embark on new ventures, whether in fashion or perhaps even music. While no further details about his return to social media have been revealed, fans' excitement is already palpable.