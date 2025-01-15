En español

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny has proven to be one of the most versatile figures in the entertainment industry.

With the release of his latest album, 'DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS', he has not only showcased his talents as a news anchor and stage director but also expressed a strong desire to return to the wrestling ring. And his statement was noticed by YouTuber vlogger and fellow WWE alum, Logan Paul.

The buzz began after Bad Bunny's interview with Rolling Stone. Concretely, he told the outlet about his interest to return to WWE, where he made his debut as a wrestler in February 2021.

"I want to put my life at risk in the ring. I felt like I didn't risk it enough in the ring, and I want to do it. I want to scare my mother. When? I don't know," said the singer about his potential wrestling comeback.

Bad Bunny tells Rolling Stone that he wants to do WWE again:



“I want to put my life at risk in the ring. I felt like I didn’t risk it enough in the ring, and I want to do it. I want to scare my mother.” pic.twitter.com/7PFfW895Yb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 13, 2025

His words quickly went viral, eventually catching Logan Paul's attention.

Paul wasted no time responding. In an Instagram story, he shared a post highlighting Bad Bunny's comments adding an eyes emoji and directly challenging the artist with a bold "Then get in the ring with me."

Fans of both stars reacted enthusiastically, fueling excitement over the possibility of a match between these two figures. While Bad Bunny has proven his discipline during previous WWE appearances, Paul has impressed many with his in-ring skills.

However, Bad Bunny has yet to respond to Paul's public challenge, and a face-off seems unlikely in the near future due to the singer's packed schedule tied to his latest album. This includes a historic residency in his beloved "Isla del Encanto" at the "Choli" in Puerto Rico, spanning 21 dates from July 11 to August 24.

Though there will be a few months of downtime following the residency, Bad Bunny stated that if he were to return to wrestling, he would want to do so properly.

"I hope there's a time where I can really get ready, like I did the last few times. And I'd love to take more time to get ready physically," he shared.

For now, Bad Bunny has neither accepted nor declined Paul's challenge, but it appears any potential match will have to wait due to his tight schedule.

Even so, the prospect of this showdown has sparked great anticipation, with fans willing to wait for the right moment when these two giants of wrestling and entertainment might finally face off in the ring.