Orlando Bloom has officially entered his 'himbo' era, and his latest night out in Las Vegas suggests he is not looking back.

The British actor, 48, recently surfaced in the Nevada desert, where he spent a high-octane evening alongside Sofia Vergara.

The 53-year-old Modern Family star later posted a series of images to her Instagram, including one where she poses in a striking red lace corset with Bloom and a group of mutual friends.

The photos immediately ignited romance rumours across social media, but those closest to the Pirates of the Caribbean star are reportedly sounding the alarm. Friends of the actor worry that Vergara, a seasoned business mogul, exists in a completely different league.

They have warned Bloom that he may face public embarrassment if he pursues a woman whose professional success and financial empire dwarf his own.

The Business Of Being Sofia Vergara

While the world knows her for her comedic timing and red-carpet glamour, Sofia Vergara is widely regarded as a genius in the world of celebrity commerce. She did not just rely on her record-breaking salary from Modern Family; she built a multi-faceted management company and a Latin-focused lifestyle brand.

This business acumen has placed her on a trajectory that mirrors other Hollywood power players who have married into the billionaire class.

Insiders claim that Vergara is looking for a partner with a level of influence comparable to Jeff Bezos or François-Henri Pinault. These men married Lauren Sánchez and Salma Hayek, respectively, creating global power couples that blend massive wealth with celebrity status.

'Orlando has a very specific type,' a source shared. 'He likes voluptuous, super-attractive women who have single-handedly made massive fortunes seemingly out of thin air.'

However, the same source pointed out a recurring issue for the actor: 'The problem is, he can't really match these women on any level except when it comes to looks.'

Life After Katy Perry: A New Chapter For Bloom

The timing of this Vegas excursion is particularly notable given the current state of Bloom's personal life. The actor split from pop sensation Katy Perry, 41, in June 2025 after a nine-year relationship.

Since the breakup, they have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship for their five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove. Bloom even shared Christmas celebrations with Perry and their children, showing a maturity that fans have praised.

However, the contrast between the former couple's post-split lives is stark. While Bloom is being labelled a 'himbo' for his social outings, Katy Perry has moved on to a highly publicised romance with the former Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

The 'Roar' singer recently shared 'Holidaze' photos on Instagram, featuring a sunset kiss with the 53-year-old politician.

The pressure on Bloom to 'level up' is mounting. His resume, though impressive, still rests largely on the laurels of The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean from two decades ago.

'Orlando has every right to embrace his himbo status and let his charm lead the way,' a source remarked. 'But if he wants a future with a woman as substantial as Sofia, he has to deepen his personality and grow his level of success. Quickly.'

Originally published on IBTimes UK