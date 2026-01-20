A 36-year-old Nicaraguan immigrant, Victor Manuel Diaz, has died at a federal detention facility in El Paso, Texas, marking the second fatality at the site in less than a fortnight.

Diaz was found unresponsive on Wednesday, 14 January, at Camp Montana East, a sprawling tent complex located on the Fort Bliss military base.

While US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has characterised the death as a 'presumed suicide,' the incident has intensified a firestorm of criticism over detention conditions.

The facility is already under investigation following the 3 January death of another detainee, which medical examiners suggested may be a homicide.

The deaths occur amid a massive national deportation blitz known as Operation Metro Surge, which has sparked widespread unrest and legal challenges across the United States.

Details of Diaz's Detention and Death

According to FOX News, ICE stated that Diaz was found unconscious in his room by contract security staff, who immediately alerted on-site medical personnel.

Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead. ICE has not disclosed further details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Diaz had entered the United States nearly two years ago and was initially taken into custody by Border Patrol. He was released on parole pending a court hearing, but failed to appear for a scheduled removal order in August.

On 12 January, he was issued a final order for removal, just two days before he was found unresponsive.

A final order for removal means that an immigration judge or the government has officially ordered a non-citizen (immigrant) to leave the United States. Once this order is issued, the person is legally required to leave the country, usually within a set timeframe, or they may face enforcement actions, including detention or deportation by ICE.

Diaz's mother had not heard from her son for several days after he was detained in Minneapolis on 6 January. The last message she received from him was on the day he disappeared, when he told her he was on his way to work at a restaurant in Minneapolis.

When six days passed without contact, his family reached out to friends, who discovered he had been taken into ICE custody. Eventually, an ICE agent informed his mother of her son's death on 15 January.

Concerns Over Camp Montana East Deaths

Camp Montana East has been at the centre of controversy, as another detainee, Geraldo Lunas Campos, died earlier this month at the same facility.

Federal authorities claim staff attempted to intervene, but preliminary findings from the El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office indicated Campos died from asphyxia due to chest and neck compression.

Detainee Name Age Date of Death ICE Initial Statement Medical Examiner / Witness Notes Geraldo Lunas Campos 55 3 Jan 2026 "Medical distress" Potential homicide; asphyxia via compression. Victor Manuel Diaz 36 14 Jan 2026 "Presumed suicide" Under investigation; found alone in room.

The office suggested the death could be classified as a homicide.

Fellow detainees have reported that multiple officers restrained Campos, with at least one reportedly placing an arm around his neck.

This has raised questions about the safety and oversight of ICE detention centres. Experts and advocates argue that these incidents reflect systemic issues within the facilities, from staff training to the treatment of detainees in high-stress conditions.

ICE's Response and Federal Investigation

ICE has confirmed that it continues to investigate Diaz's death, alongside the recent death of Campos. The agency has emphasised that contract staff and medical personnel followed protocol, though external oversight groups have criticised the agency's transparency.

In a statement, ICE said staff 'found Diaz unresponsive and immediately initiated life-saving measures'. The agency did not provide additional details about the timeline of events or the detainee's conditions prior to his death.

Concerns for ICE Detainees

The deaths at Camp Montana East became highly reported after ICE operations across the United States escalated, causing the death of Renee Good in a Minnesota ICE raid earlier in January 2026.

Advocacy groups have called for improved oversight and independent investigations into the detention centre. Groups also urge ICE to provide better mental health support for detainees.

Human rights organisations stress that prolonged detention without a clear resolution can worsen stress and mental health challenges for immigrants.

The overlapping incidents at Camp Montana East have intensified calls for accountability and reforms in detention policies.

The death of Diaz follows the high-profile killing of Renee Nicole Good, a US citizen shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on 7 January, an event that has fueled the 'ICE Out For Good' national protests currently gripping major US cities.

Originally published on IBTimes UK