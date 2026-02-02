Los Angeles — Bad Bunny made history at the Grammy Awards, becoming the first artist to win Album of the Year with an album recorded entirely in Spanish, a milestone moment for Latin music on the Recording Academy's biggest stage.

The weight of the moment was visible immediately. When his name was announced, Bad Bunny remained seated, overcome with emotion. He burst into tears, covering his eyes with one hand as he tried to compose himself. For several seconds, he was unable to stand. The crowd rose in applause as he slowly made his way to the stage, where he received the award from Harry Styles, adding another layer of symbolism to the historic handoff.

Bad Bunny delivered his acceptance speech entirely in Spanish, underscoring the significance of the win. "Puerto Rico, créeme cuando te digo que somos más grandes que 100 x 35 (in reference to the square millage of the island), y no existe nada que no podamos lograr," he said, thanking everyone who believed in him when his career was just beginning. His voice cracked as he acknowledged his roots.

Echoing the theme of his now legendary Debí Tirar Más Fotos album or DtMF, Benito dedicated the award to immigrants, to those who have lost loved ones, and to Latino artists who paved the way before him. "A todas las personas que tuvieron que dejar su tierra para seguir sus sueños," he said. "A todos los latinos que estuvieron antes y que merecieron estar en esta tarima recibiendo este premio."

Bad Bunny winning AOTY is beyond deserving. He brought so much light to the Puerto Rican culture , the music , the vibes. The LOVE.

Te amo Benito 🪑🌴🪑 #GRAMMYs2026 @sanbenito pic.twitter.com/cjRRZwJq5b — 𝒜𝒹𝑒𝓁𝒶𝒾𝒹𝒶 ☭ 👁️🦋👁️ أديليد (@adellymccaffrey) February 2, 2026

The victory capped a dominant night for the artist, who won four Grammys in total. It also followed days of heightened visibility around his political stance.

That message carried into the ceremony in quieter ways. During the broadcast, Bad Bunny shared a playful exchange with host Trevor Noah, who joked that he had learned the lyrics to Debí Tirar Más Fotos in hopes of convincing him to sing. Bad Bunny laughed and explained that he could not perform, citing contractual restrictions tied to his upcoming Super Bowl appearance next Sunday.

Earlier, Bad Bunny had publicly spoken out against ICE and the dehumanization of immigrants, appearing with an "ICE out" pin and stating that Latinos are not animals or savages, but human beings and Americans. His message emphasized love over hate and the importance of speaking up when communities are under attack.

After his ICE out speech after winning a Grammy, Bad Bunny returns to his seat and the first person over to congratulate him is … Reba McIntire. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/6Qf3N3T6pg — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 2, 2026

Support from fellow artists, including Billie Eilish, highlighted how broadly the moment resonated inside the arena.

By winning Album of the Year with a Spanish-language album and accepting the award in Spanish, Bad Bunny transformed a personal achievement into a cultural turning point. Through tears, gratitude, and defiance, he turned the Grammys into a platform for memory, migration, and belonging, making clear that Latin voices not only deserve space in the room, but have earned the center of the stage.

Originally published on Latin Times