A man walked into a McDonald's in University City, San Diego, around noon on a weekday, told staff that he was an ICE agent, and physically grabbed the general manager by the arm.

He was not an ICE agent. He was not any kind of law enforcement officer. His name, police later confirmed, is Joshua Walter Cobb, 40, and he is now sitting in San Diego Central Jail without bail, charged with impersonating an officer and battery.

The manager he targeted was Daniel Martinez, who is Hispanic. Cobb allegedly accused Martinez of being in the country illegally — in the middle of a lunch rush, in front of staff and customers, with the confidence of someone who believed nobody would question him. Witnesses told police Cobb wrapped his arm around Martinez and attempted to drag him out of the restaurant on Nobel Drive before employees rushed in and pulled their colleague free.

Martinez was not seriously injured. He told reporters afterwards that his first thought had been for his team's safety, which is the kind of thing people say when they have not yet had time to process what happened to them personally.

What the Staff Did

They fought back. That is worth saying plainly.

Video footage circulated online shows McDonald's employees physically intervening to separate Cobb from Martinez. They did not wait for police. They did not defer to the man claiming federal authority. They saw their manager being assaulted and they stopped it, which took a particular kind of nerve given that Cobb was insisting he had the legal right to do what he was doing.

NBC San Diego reported that Cobb made inflammatory remarks during the incident, referencing 911 calls and immigration enforcement and generally behaving as though his authority was real. Whether he genuinely believed it or was performing for effect is something investigators have not yet established. People online have speculated about his mental state; acquaintances were quoted on social media suggesting, with varying degrees of seriousness, that Cobb had previously claimed he could get hired by ICE. None of that has been confirmed by police.

San Diego officers arrived quickly. Lieutenant Cesar Jimenez confirmed at the scene that Cobb had no connection to any law enforcement agency. 'Impersonating an officer is a serious crime,' Jimenez said. 'It undermines public trust and can lead to real harm.'

Fair enough, but the harm here was not hypothetical. A man was grabbed in his own workplace by a stranger claiming government authority. The trust was not undermined in the abstract; it was undermined at lunchtime, on a Tuesday, in a fast-food restaurant in a university neighbourhood.

Why It Landed the Way It Did

Strip away the specifics and what you have is a straightforward assault and impersonation case. Cobb walked in, lied about who he was, got physical, got arrested. If Martinez had been grabbed by a man claiming to be, say, a health inspector, the story would have made the local news and gone away.

But Cobb did not claim to be a health inspector. He claimed to be ICE. He targeted a Hispanic worker. And he did it at a moment when immigration enforcement in the United States is a subject that makes people either furious or terrified, depending on which end of it they are on. The political context turned a local crime story into something that travelled: Reddit threads, national news coverage, comment sections full of people arguing about whether Cobb was unwell, radicalised, or just stupid. Probably some combination. The courts will sort out the legal question; the cultural one is messier.

Criminologists say impersonation of law enforcement is not rare. Fake badges, fake uniforms, fake agency names — they turn up in fraud cases, burglaries, sexual assaults, intimidation schemes. Physical violence of the kind Cobb allegedly committed is less common but not unheard of. What makes these cases dangerous, experts note, is that victims often comply because they believe they have no choice. Martinez's staff did not comply. That probably prevented it from getting worse.

Jimenez added that his department treats all impersonation reports seriously, 'whether local police, federal agents or ICE.' The fact that he felt the need to list ICE separately tells you something about the current climate.

What Happens Next

Cobb's arraignment is scheduled for later this week. Impersonating a law enforcement officer and battery are both charges that can carry prison time on conviction. Police said the investigation into his motives is ongoing.

McDonald's staff at the Nobel Drive branch are back at work. Martinez is back at work. The neighbourhood, which includes the University of California San Diego campus less than a mile away, has been talking about little else since the footage went online.

Nobody from McDonald's corporate has commented publicly. The employees who pulled Cobb off their manager have not been named. They went back to serving lunch.

Originally published on IBTimes UK