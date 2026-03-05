President Donald Trump is angry at Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as she faces mounting controversies, and is considering Sen. Markwayne Mullin as her potential replacement, according to a new report.

The National Review detailed that Trump is "privately furious" at Noem for suggesting in a Senate Judiciary Committee testimony this week that the president gave advance approval to an add campaign costing $220 million that was subcontracted to one of her allies. Noem repeatedly affirmed Trump had given the green light despite repeated questioning from senators, including Republicans.

The situation has led Trump to consider replacing Noem, and he has floated Oklahoma's junior Senator Markwayne Mullin as a possibility, the outlet added.

Elsewhere, Punchbowl News reported on Thursday that Trump was asking congressional Republicans whether he should fire Noem.

The official has faced several controversies throughout her tenure, including one about strained relationships with the U.S. Coast Guard over different decisions. One of them involved a verbal directive aimed at redirecting resources away from a search-and-rescue mission for a missing service member.

The relationship between the DHS secretary and senior Coast Guard leadership has deteriorated further in recent months as Noem oversaw a tenfold increase in the use of Coast Guard aircraft for immigrant deportations, straining already limited resources, the sources said.

Noem's efforts to comply with Trump administration directives and deploy Coast Guard resources toward those priorities have created a tense internal environment. According to the report, tensions have at times escalated into verbal confrontations.

In one such incident in May, Corey Lewandowski, Noem's top adviser, berated Coast Guard flight staff and threatened to fire them after a flight departed without one of the secretary's personal items, which was a heated blanket, on board, according to current and former Coast Guard officials.

Noem could also face an impeachment vote, as over a hundred Democrats in the House signed on to such a petition earlier this year. The articles in question accuse Noem of three counts: Obstruction of Congress, Violation of public trust and Self-dealing.

The first one involves cases when lawmakers were prevented from entering DHS facilities and withheld congressionally appropriated disaster relief funding. The second is in regards ICE's denial of due process and violation of First and Fourth amendments to detainees. And the third involves reports that Noem awarded the $220 million in contracts featuring her prominently to a firm run by the husband of her now former top spokesperson, the matter that has incensed Trump.

Originally published on Latin Times