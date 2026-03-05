Savannah Guthrie has returned to New York and briefly visited the studio of The Today Show for the first time since the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, a case that has now stretched into its fifth week.

According to footage obtained by TMZ, the veteran television journalist stopped by Studio 1A at Rockefeller Center on Thursday morning, where she greeted members of the morning show's staff and production crew. The moment appeared emotional as Guthrie hugged colleagues through the iconic street-facing windows that have become a hallmark of the program.

What exactly Guthrie said during the exchange was not audible in the video, but the visit marked her first public appearance connected to the show since stepping away to focus on her family following the shocking incident in Arizona.

A spokesperson for Today confirmed the visit, telling TMZ that Guthrie wanted to personally thank her colleagues for their support.

"Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her Today colleagues," the spokesperson said. "While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home."

❤️‍🩹 Savannah Guthrie has returned to the 'TODAY' show studio for the first time since her mom Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped from her bed in the middle of the night more than a month ago. pic.twitter.com/J2LTZiFibw — TMZ (@TMZ) March 5, 2026

No timeline has been announced for when Guthrie will return to her role behind the anchor desk, though sources told the outlet the team at Today would welcome her back whenever she feels ready.

The case that forced Guthrie's sudden absence from television began on February 1, when her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, was reportedly kidnapped from her home in Tucson, Arizona. Authorities say Nancy had been dropped off at her residence shortly before 10 p.m. on January 31 after dinner with Guthrie's sister Annie and Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni.

Investigators believe the abduction occurred later that night.

Surveillance footage recovered from Nancy's Nest doorbell camera shows a masked man wearing gloves approaching the front door of the home around the time of the kidnapping. The individual appears armed in the footage, according to investigators.

The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department have been analyzing evidence gathered at the scene, including multiple pairs of gloves that were sent for DNA testing. Authorities have also executed several search warrants as part of the ongoing investigation, but no suspects have been publicly identified.

Earlier in the investigation, the Guthrie family announced a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to Nancy's recovery. The FBI has also offered a separate $100,000 reward.

In recent days, Guthrie and her family visited the Tucson home where Nancy disappeared, placing yellow flowers at a memorial near the mailbox and embracing one another during an emotional moment captured by cameras.

Law enforcement officials say they continue to follow every lead in hopes of locating Nancy Guthrie and identifying whoever is responsible for her disappearance.

Originally published on Enstarz