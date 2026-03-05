Britney Spears was briefly arrested Wednesday night near her house in Ventura County, California, after authorities suspected the pop superstar of driving under the influence, according to law enforcement sources.

According to TMZ, the singer was reportedly stopped by the California Highway Patrol and taken into custody around 9:30 p.m. local time. According to Ventura County Sheriff's inmate records reviewed by the outlet, Spears was later released and is no longer in custody.

Authorities have not publicly released additional details about the traffic stop or confirmed whether Spears will face formal charges. It is also unclear what led officers to suspect impairment.

Representatives for Spears have not responded publicly to requests for comment.

The reported arrest quickly spread online Thursday morning, adding another unexpected moment to the life of one of pop music's most closely watched figures.

Spears became one of the biggest pop stars in the world after the release of ...Baby One More Time in 1998. Over the next two decades she built a career that includes multiple No. 1 albums, global tours, and Las Vegas residencies. She remains one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

In recent years, Spears has returned to the spotlight largely because of the legal battle that ended her conservatorship in 2021. The court arrangement had controlled many aspects of her life for more than 13 years and sparked the worldwide #FreeBritney movement.

Despite years of intense media attention, Spears has rarely been arrested.

The singer did face legal trouble during the turbulent period surrounding the start of her conservatorship. In 2007 she was charged in connection with a hit-and-run incident involving a parked car in Los Angeles. The misdemeanor charges were later dismissed after Spears reached a settlement with the other driver and completed court-ordered requirements.

Since then, most law enforcement interactions involving the singer have been limited to occasional welfare checks prompted by public concern from fans after social media posts.

For now, the Ventura County incident appears to be developing. Officials have not released a police report or mugshot, and it remains unclear whether prosecutors will file charges.

Spears has not addressed the reported arrest publicly.

As more details emerge, the case could shed light on the circumstances surrounding the traffic stop that briefly placed one of pop music's most recognizable stars back in police custody.

Originally published on Enstarz