Madison Beer, the platinum-selling singer-songwriter who rose from YouTube covers to arena headliner, turned 27 on March 5, 2026, capping a milestone year with her third studio album locket, a major global tour and high-profile brand partnerships that cement her status as a leading Gen Z pop force.

Born Madison Elle Beer on March 5, 1999, in Jericho, New York, the Long Island native has evolved from a teenage viral sensation into a multifaceted artist controlling her creative and commercial destiny. Here are 10 key facts about Beer as she navigates her most ambitious phase yet in 2026.

Discovered by Justin Bieber at age 13. Beer's career launched in 2012 when she posted a cover of Etta James' "At Last" on YouTube. Justin Bieber shared the video on Twitter, catapulting her to millions of views overnight. The endorsement led to a deal with Island Records and early singles like "Melodies" in 2013. Though she parted ways with Island later, the moment defined her path from online talent to major-label artist. She is 27 years old and celebrated a low-key but heartfelt birthday. On March 5, 2026, Beer marked her 27th birthday amid fan tributes and a rare public glimpse into her personal life. Boyfriend Justin Herbert, the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback, posted an affectionate Instagram tribute calling her his "favorite person of all time" and sharing private photos, confirming their relationship publicly after rumors in 2025. Beer responded with playful posts showcasing her birthday look, drawing widespread attention. Released her third studio album, locket, in January 2026. Dropped via Epic Records on January 16, 2026, locket represents Beer's most visceral and experimental work to date. She wrote and co-produced the project, blending nostalgic 2011-inspired sounds with modern pop elements. Standout tracks include "bittersweet," which became her fastest-rising single to Top 40 radio and marked her Billboard Hot 100 debut, alongside "yes baby," "make you mine" and "bad enough," which she performed live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Embarked on her largest tour ever: "the locket tour." Announced in January 2026, the global run supports locket and features her first headline shows at iconic venues like Madison Square Garden in New York (July 13 finale), the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and The O2 Arena in London. The tour spans North America, Europe and the UK, kicking off May 11 in Kraków, Poland, with additional stops in Vienna, Austin and Vancouver. It's her most extensive international outing, reflecting her growth into a full-scale arena act. Two-time Grammy nominee with critical and commercial momentum. Beer earned Grammy nods for immersive audio and dance pop categories from prior releases. Locket has drawn praise for its authenticity and production, with critics noting her shift toward greater creative control. The album quickly climbed global charts, solidifying her as a marquee pop act for 2026. Built a business empire beyond music. Beer co-founded Know Beauty, a DNA-personalized skincare brand with Vanessa Hudgens. In 2026, she became the global face of Fenty Beauty and fronted PepsiCo's Flavor Swap campaign, including a signature Cheetos flavor. These ventures have boosted her estimated net worth to $22-25 million, fueled by brand deals, equity stakes and touring projections of $15-20 million from the locket run. Overcame early industry challenges. Signed young, Beer faced label changes, management shifts and personal struggles in her teens. She has spoken candidly about not having "the best time" during those years, including mental health themes in her music. Her 2023 memoir The Half Of It details self-love and resilience, resonating with fans amid her rise. Strong social media influence and fan connection. With over 50 million followers across platforms, Beer leverages her online presence for direct engagement. She directs visuals, oversees merch drops — including locket album merch released February 11, 2026 — and shares behind-the-scenes content, like a February 16 YouTube video on recording the album. Her authenticity drives loyalty among Gen Z audiences. Personal life includes high-profile romance. Beer dated TikTok star Nick Austin until late 2023. Rumors linked her to NFL quarterback Justin Herbert in 2025, with the couple going public and sharing glimpses during the football season and beyond. Herbert's birthday tribute highlighted their bond, offering fans rare insights into her private world. Represents the modern pop artist blueprint. From viral beginnings to owning her narrative, Beer balances artistry, entrepreneurship and lifestyle branding. In interviews, she emphasizes instinct, creative vision and post-tour momentum leading into locket. As she headlines major venues and partners with global brands, Beer stands as a template for young talents merging music, commerce and personal storytelling in the digital era.

With locket still fresh and the tour underway soon, Madison Beer's 2026 trajectory points to continued ascent. Her blend of vocal prowess, songwriting depth and business acumen keeps her at the forefront of pop culture.

