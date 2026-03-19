Cartels are changing their drug-trafficking strategies and diversifying their activities as a result of the increased crackdown by U.S. and Mexican forces, according to a new report.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence claimed that organizations are perfecting hiding techniques, using different vehicles and reducing shipments to minimize chances of being detected.

They are also using different demographics as "mules," now resorting to older adults and minors without criminal records, as well as U.S. citizens.

"Official ports of entry throughout the U.S.-Mexico border probably continue to be the main point of access for unlawful, often concealed in passenger vehicles and trucks. However, some transnational criminal organizations probably implemented temporary changes to techniques and contraband routes in response to increased security at the border," reads a passage of the report.

It went on to detail that organizations are also looking for alternative routes, including the U.S.-Canada border. It has also lead to increased cooperation between Mexican cartels and counterparts in Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil.

Elsewhere, the document noted that, given the increased difficulty to smuggle drugs into the U.S., cartels are resorting to different crimes such as extortion, kidnapping and human-trafficking.

"The expectation is for cartels to continue adapting their structures, operations and alliances to overcome the obstacles presented to them," the report concluded.

Another report noted that the Sinaloa Cartel are stocking up on heavy weapons to prepare for potential U.S. strikes.

The New York Times detailed that weapons include grenade launchers and anti-drone equipment, as cartel operatives believe that chances of being on the receiving end of a U.S. strike are not zero under the Donald Trump presidency.

The outlet added that cartels are also deploying scouts who are scanning the skies to spot drones. One member of La Mayiza, the cartel faction answering to the son of cartel co-founder Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, said concern is widespread.

So far, however, the Claudia Sheinbaum administration has flatly rejected any kind of U.S. intervention in the country. She last did so earlier this week when asked about statements from U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, who told Latin American leaders that Mexico was the epicenter of cartel violence in the region.

Originally published on Latin Times