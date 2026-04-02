A technical team from the Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrived in Cuba to investigate a deadly February speedboat confrontation involving Florida-based individuals, as survivors face terrorism charges that could carry severe penalties under Cuban law.

The February 25 incident involved a vessel carrying 10 people that departed from Florida and approached Cuba's northern coast, where it engaged in a firefight with border guards, according to Cuban authorities. Five of the boaters were killed and five others were detained. Cuban officials said the group was heavily armed, citing the seizure of rifles, ammunition, body armor and Molotov cocktails.

U.S. officials have confirmed that at least one person killed and one survivor are U.S. citizens. The FBI team's presence marks a rare instance of U.S. law enforcement operating on the island, reflecting the seriousness of the case and the need to establish an independent account of what occurred.

The U.S. Embassy in Havana told Reuters that the investigation would rely on evidence gathered by American authorities:

"Consistent with U.S. policy, we do not make decisions in the United States on the basis of what Cuban authorities are saying. We will independently verify the facts ​and make decisions based solely on U.S. interest, U.S. law, and the protection U.S. ​citizens"

Cuban prosecutors have charged at least six individuals in connection with the incident with terrorism, an offense that can carry the death penalty or life imprisonment under Cuban law. Authorities said the defendants will remain in pretrial detention while the case proceeds and pledged to ensure "compliance with due process."

The Ministry of the Interior identified six detained individuals as Amijail Sánchez González, Leordan Enrique Cruz Gómez, Conrado Galindo Sariol, José Manuel Rodríguez Castelló, Cristian Ernesto Acosta Guevara and Roberto Azcorra Consuegra. Michel Ortega Casanova was identified among those killed in the incident, while authorities said efforts were ongoing to confirm the identities of other deceased individuals

Havana has characterized the incident as an attempted armed infiltration aimed at destabilizing the government. Officials said the group opened fire on a patrol vessel after being detected roughly one nautical mile from shore, injuring a Cuban officer and triggering a close-range exchange.

Marco Rubio has said the incursion was not carried out by the U.S. government and that no official personnel were involved.

The episode comes amid strained relations between the two countries. Since returning to office, Donald Trump has taken a more confrontational stance toward Cuba, while Cuban officials have accused exiled groups of organizing violent actions from abroad.

Originally published on Latin Times