Roberto Velasco, Mexico's next foreign minister, is not a household name outside diplomatic circles. But in Washington, policy forums, and border negotiations, he has spent years becoming one of the most visible architects of his country's relationship with the United States.

His new position was announced after the current foreign minister, Juan Ramón de la Fuente, revealed that he is leaving the post for health reasons, and it was confirmed by President Claudia Sheinbaum, who said she will submit him for the job for his Senate confirmation.

El Doctor Juan Ramón de la Fuente tomó la decisión de dejar el cargo de secretario de Relaciones Exteriores por motivos de salud. Es parte de nuestro proyecto y, cuando termine su rehabilitación, se reincorporará con nosotros en otra tarea.

He decidido proponer al Senado de la… pic.twitter.com/nxg1awheqi — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) April 1, 2026

Velasco arrives at the top of Mexican diplomacy at a delicate time. Mexico, the United States and Canada are already in the middle of the 2026 joint review of the USMCA, the trade pact that replaced NAFTA and remains a pillar of Mexico's economy. That review alone would make the job one of the most consequential in President Claudia Sheinbaum's cabinet. Add migration, border security, fentanyl, water disputes, and election-year politics in the United States, and Velasco's portfolio starts to look less like a promotion and more like a stress test.

Velasco, 38, is part of a younger generation of Mexican officials who came up through politics and public policy rather than the traditional diplomatic corps.

According to his official biography, he is a lawyer trained at Universidad Iberoamericana with a master's degree in public policy from the University of Chicago. Before becoming the face of Mexico's North American agenda, he held posts in Mexico City government and at the Economy Ministry and then joined the Foreign Ministry after Andrés Manuel López Obrador's 2018 victory.

Since 2020, his work has centered on the issues that now define the bilateral agenda: trade, border infrastructure, migration, security, and water.

What has made Velasco stand out is message discipline.

Again and again, he has framed the U.S.-Mexico relationship as a deeply integrated partnership that both sides are forced, by geography and economics, to keep managing. In a 2021 Wilson Center forum on North American relations, Velasco said, "The priorities of these three countries [Canada, United States, and Mexico] are so much aligned," adding that the region's economies were already so intertwined that the pandemic underscored the need to "think regionally." He argued that North America had to stay flexible in the face of disruptions and keep talking in order to secure both economic recovery and mobility.

That outlook has shaped how he talks about the border, one of the most politically explosive points in the relationship.

Later in a meeting with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, Velasco stressed the need to speed up border infrastructure projects after the economic damage of the pandemic. After the outbreak of the pandemic and its severe economic impact, we must double our efforts to accelerate binational border projects," he said, arguing that stronger infrastructure would reinforce regional supply chains and boost economic growth "for the benefit of communities on both sides of the border."

He has used similar language on migration, another issue that has repeatedly tested bilateral ties. Ahead of talks with U.S. officials during the Biden years, Velasco said the central goal was development cooperation in southern Mexico and Central America together with "joint efforts for safe, orderly and regular migration."

Later, during the rollout of a new migration pathway for Venezuelans, he said the arrival of the first beneficiaries showed "that it is possible to better manage migration in the region, and that another more orderly, safe, regular and humane way is possible." Those remarks help explain the lane he has occupied inside Mexico's foreign policy apparatus: tough on the politics, but careful to present migration management as a shared regional problem rather than a unilateral burden.

Velasco has also leaned heavily into the economic case for integration. In a 2024 Brookings essay, he described the relationships among Mexico, the United States, and Canada as a "vital axis" for the region's economies, people, and future competitiveness. He pointed to U.S. investment in Mexico and to institutional forums such as the High-Level Economic Dialogue and the North American Leaders' Summit as evidence that the region's ties run much deeper than whichever political storm happens to be dominating headlines at the moment. He acknowledged that elections in both Mexico and the United States could alter the tone of the relationship, but he argued that the achievements already built into North American cooperation showed the "significance and potential" of the region going forward.

That may be the clearest clue to how Velasco would approach the Foreign Ministry if he formally takes over. He is not known as an ideologue, at least not in the way some of the figures around him have been portrayed. Instead, he has built a profile as a negotiator who speaks fluent policy and understands that the U.S.-Mexico relationship is, above all, about interdependence.

On California, for example, he described Mexico's cooperation with the state in unusually expansive terms, saying a border project represented "shared cooperation and understanding that Mexico and California are more prosperous when we work together." He added that the goal was to build "a modern, secure border that doesn't divide but unites our societies."

Originally published on Latin Times