Kanye West's headline slot at London's Wireless Festival this summer will go ahead despite a wave of protest that has already prompted five major sponsors to withdraw, the event's boss has confirmed. Melvin Benn, managing director of Festival Republic, which runs Wireless, said Kanye West has 'a legal right' to perform in the UK and urged critics to 'offer some forgiveness and hope,' even as pressure grows from Jewish groups, campaigners and former Friends star David Schwimmer.

The announcement follows months of anger over Kanye West's return to major live stages after a spectacular fall from grace. Once one of pop culture's most bankable names, he spent years moving from personal controversy into outright scandal, culminating in a series of pro-Nazi statements on X that prompted a rapid exodus of corporate partners.

"Friends" star David Schwimmer says Kanye West "became one of the most recognizable hate-mongering bigots in the world."



“I believe in forgiveness, but it takes much more than this,. Until Ye demonstrates a commitment to building back trust — not only with the Jewish community,… pic.twitter.com/RbwPUHLjiF — Variety (@Variety) April 7, 2026

Vogue, Universal Music Group, talent agency CAA, Balenciaga, Gap and Adidas all cut ties, turning him almost overnight from global brand darling to commercial pariah. Kanye West has since apologised, but his billing as a Wireless headliner seems to have crossed a line for many who were willing to tolerate his music quietly on streaming services yet recoil at the symbolism of a prime festival slot.

Sponsors Walk Away as Wireless Backlash Grows

Wireless has long promoted itself as a key gateway for US rap and R&B into the British summer circuit, with high‑profile line-ups largely underwritten by sponsors. This year, that model has come under visible strain. After days of angry commentary and calls for a boycott, at least five major backers — Pepsi, Diageo, PayPal, AB InBev and Rockstar Energy — withdrew their support once Kanye West's participation was confirmed.

Pepsi, Diageo, PayPal, and Rockstar Energy have all cut ties with Wireless Festival following the announcement of Kanye West as a headliner. pic.twitter.com/jNFuRGh2n0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 6, 2026

Those withdrawals were hailed by some critics as evidence that big business, often cautious to the point of timidity, was prepared to take a stand. David Schwimmer was particularly blunt, praising the companies that pulled out and drawing a stark contrast with Wireless and Festival Republic.

'It's great to see companies with moral clarity,' Schwimmer said. 'Unlike Wireless and Festival Republic, they decided not to platform an artist who became one of the most recognisable hate-mongering bigots in the world.'

Britain's largest Jewish community body, the Board of Deputies of British Jews, also commented. It issued a carefully worded statement saying it was 'willing to meet Kanye West as part of his journey of healing,' but attached a condition that he first agree not to appear at Wireless this year. The intervention is highly unusual in a music booking and underscores how far this case has moved beyond the typical celebrity-scandal cycle.

Festival Boss Defends Kanye West Booking Amid Anger

If Wireless's owners had hoped the sponsor exits would be the peak of the controversy, Benn's response has pushed it into a new phase. In defending the decision to keep Kanye West on the bill, he sought to separate the artist's history of antisemitic remarks from the festival performance itself.

'What Ye has said in the past about Jews and Hitler is as abhorrent to me as it is to the Jewish community,' Benn said. He repeatedly pointed out that Kanye West's songs remain widely available in the UK.

🚨 BREAKING: Wireless Festival will keep Kanye West as its headliner



Melvin Benn, the Managing Director of Festival Republic, said:



"I am a deeply committed anti-fascist and have been all my adult life. I lived on a kibbutz for many months in the 1970’s that was attacked on… — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) April 6, 2026

'Ye's music is played on commercial radio stations in this country. It is available via live streams and downloads in this country without comment or vitriol from anyone and he has a legal right to come into the country and to perform in this country,' he argued.

The logic is simple. If the state has not barred him and broadcasters continue to play his music, why should a festival be the one to block him? Benn presented the Wireless booking as a narrow artistic engagement rather than a political statement.

'He is intended to come in and perform. We are not giving him a platform to extol opinion of whatever nature, only to perform the songs that are currently played on the radio stations in our country and the streaming platforms in our country and listened to and enjoyed by millions,' he said.

He went further, asking the public to 'reflect ... and offer some forgiveness and hope to him as I have decided to do.' It was a consciously moral note from a man who also has to make the numbers add up on a very expensive festival.

Online, Benn's appeal for clemency was widely criticised. One commentator contrasted the decision to book Kanye West with reports of other artists being dropped from summer events for waving Palestinian flags, accusing organisers of applying a selective standard to what counts as 'unacceptable' politics.

Health secretary @wesstreeting tells Sky News that 'festival organisers should be ashamed of themselves for booking Kanye West to headline Wireless.'



This comes as the organisers have defended the decision to book the U.S. artist despite his previous antisemitic remarks. pic.twitter.com/hpLPpv48N3 — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 7, 2026

'We're now heading in to summer 2026 with 'deeply committed anti-fascists' headlining someone who has a song called Heil Hitler... Got it. The fascist c**ts have taken over lads, it's over,' they wrote.

Others were more jaded than outraged, suggesting the lofty language about forgiveness was simply cover for a hard-headed business calculation. 'He doesn't want to pay out for him not to play. This is an economy decision, wrapped up in moral language,' one person said.

For now, Wireless shows no sign of reversing its decision. Kanye West's music remains widely available in Britain, and no official action has been taken to bar him from entering the country, making talk of a UK ban speculative.

The booking has turned the festival into a live test of where the line now falls between consequence and cancellation for one of the most divisive figures in contemporary pop culture.

Originally published on IBTimes UK