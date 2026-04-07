At just 17, singer D4vd rose to fame after his song 'Here With Me' went viral on TikTok. He further gained widespread attention when his song 'Romantic Homicide' also went viral in 2022, leading him to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2025, D4vd launched his biggest tour yet, and the year appeared to be 'his year' at the age of 20—until everything abruptly changed. Seven months ago, decomposed remains were closely associated with him, prompting the singer to suddenly cancel his tour and withdraw from his scheduled performance at the 2026 Lollapalooza Brazil.

Artists who collaborated with him also removed their songs on streaming platforms and ultimately unfollowed him, including his close friends such as Neo Langston, who has been called to testify before the LA grand jury about the case and Aysia Collins, who claims that she is 'working in silence' to get justice for the teenager.

The discovery of the remains has turned D4vd's life upside down, prompting him to step out of the spotlight. On 28 March, the singer turned 21, and it had been seven months since the remains were found.

With this timeline, those closely following the case and hoping for justice are growing increasingly frustrated by its slow development, including private investigator Steve Fischer, who has labelled the Celeste Rivas case a 'complete failure.'

The Discovery of Celeste Rivas

On 8 September 2025, the severely decomposed remains of a 15-year-old girl named Celeste Rivas, who had been missing for more than a year, were discovered inside the trunk of a black 2023 Tesla Model in a Los Angeles impound lot after being abandoned in the streets of the Hollywood Hills for several weeks.

Inside, they found Rivas' dismembered remains placed in two cadaver bags. The discovery and the investigation were prompted by a foul smell emanating from the vehicle, which was reported by an impound lot employee.

The murder case is closely associated with D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, as the Tesla is registered under his name.

Adding to the speculation, it was previously reported that the singer was in a relationship, as internet sleuths uncovered details such as matching tattoos, photographs together, images from D4vd's tour, and an old Twitch stream clip that strongly suggests a relationship.

Furthermore, fans appear to have been aware of the connection, as a user named Ponzalo previously urged D4vd to release a song about the 'missing girl.'

PI Labels the Celeste Rivas Case a 'Complete Failure'

In a latest X post, private investigator Steve Fischer, who was hired by the owners of D4vd's rented mansion to look into the case and has been a vocal advocate for justice for Rivas, has labelled the case a 'complete failure,' noting that more than half a year later, 'we still have nothing but sealed medical examiner records.'

Yesterday marked seven months since #D4vd ’s Tesla was towed with Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s dismembered body in the front trunk. Seven months, and we still have nothing but sealed medical examiner records.



A sworn affidavit used to justify sealing those records claimed that LAPD… — SF INVESTIGATES • STEVE FISCHER (@SF_investigates) April 6, 2026

In November 2025, all the medical records for Rivas, including the cause and manner of death, were sealed and prohibited from being released to the public or the media by the court.

'A sworn affidavit used to justify sealing those records claimed that LAPD only wanted to ensure they received the report before the public. Yet the report, which should be public, remains sealed,' PI Fischer wrote.

He also believed that the records remained sealed as the content 'would spark public outrage and a demand for answers, answers that law enforcement and prosecutors have failed to provide.'

Fischer also pointed out that the law enforcement did not hold a press conference saying it is 'something routinely done in high-profile cases.'

He added, 'As far as I am concerned, this has been a complete failure.'

Fischer added, 'Yes, cases can take time, especially when there is no clear starting point. But that is not the situation here.' He also questioned the silence of the victim's family.

He also explained that criminal grand juries 'do not investigate indefinitely.' In LA County, these juries are typically empanelled for only 30 days. He noted that when a new grand jury is seated, they are provided with prior materials, but because they did not hear the original testimony firsthand, the process essentially starts over.

Update on the Case

On 29 December 2025, TMZ broke the news that D4vd is 'likely' to be indicted in connection with the murder of Rivas.

But more than half a year after the discovery, no arrests have been made. However, D4vd has been named as a 'target' by a Los Angeles grand jury that has convened to hear evidence and testimonies regarding Rivas' death.

Aside from this, in February, reports indicated that D4vd's father, Dawud Burke, his mother, Colleen Burke, and his brother, Caleb Burke, were subpoenaed to testify before the grand jury. They filed a petition challenging the subpoena, but it was denied.

As of now, there are no reports indicating that D4vd's family has appeared and testified before the LA grand jury. Since the subpoena, speculation surrounding D4vd's potential indictment has intensified due to a striking footnote that reads: 'The underlying case is The People of the State of California v. David Burke.'

Originally published on IBTimes UK