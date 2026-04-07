BLACKPINK's Jennie is back, and this time she's making waves not with a music video, but with a bikini collaboration that has fans all over the world hitting 'save' and 'share'. Her new JENNIE × Frankies Bikinis collection has caused a social media storm, with images of her wearing the pieces going viral on social media. The line brings together fun designs, bold colours, and Jennie's signature cool-girl energy, making it one of the most anticipated swimwear launches this year.

The buzz isn't just about how the pieces look—it's about the confidence Jennie exudes in them. Within hours of the launch, the most popular bikinis were trending online, and fans are already scrambling to grab their favourites.

This collaboration is making a bold statement, showing that summer 2026 belongs to Jennie.

Jennie Sets Instagram on Fire

On the day of the launch, 2 April, Jennie teased the collection with behind-the-scenes snaps on Instagram. She was seen wearing new bikinis against sun-soaked backdrops and beach props.

One photo featured her in a leopard-print bikini with casual denim, highlighting both her toned figure and the line's versatile styling. The post went viral almost instantly, drawing millions of likes and shares.

It wasn't just the designs that caught attention. Fans loved seeing how Jennie styled the pieces. From sunbathing to casual city-ready outfits, the line has proven that bikinis don't have to stay on the sand.

Behind Hew Swimwear Line

The collaboration with Frankies Bikinis, a Los Angeles-based swimwear brand known for its laid-back Californian vibe, marks Jennie's first full-scale swimwear line. In an interview with Elle, the K-pop icon explained: 'Frankie has always created pieces that I would actually want to wear, so I always loved the brand. I thought it would be a really cool opportunity to show my side of swimwear and create pieces that felt very me.'

The collection reflects her vision of summer pieces that are simple, playful, and easy to wear anywhere. Designed to feel effortless yet stylish, the line embraces the 'swim-to-street' concept. This means reimagining swimwear as versatile pieces that can be worn beyond the beach and seamlessly incorporated into everyday life.

Francesca Aiello, the founder and creative director of Frankies Bikinis, expressed her delight about this collaboration: 'Bringing Jennie into the Frankies world felt like the most natural and exciting creative partnership we've embarked on.'

Top Pieces You Can't Miss

If you're already planning your summer essentials, these pieces from the JENNIE × Frankies Bikinis collection should be on your radar. Each item blends the laid-back beach vibe Jennie loves with wearable design elements that make them perfect for summer and beyond.

This reversible triangle bikini top is one of the most talked-about pieces from the collection. Designed with a bold animal print on one side and a striped pattern on the other, its adjustable halter and back ties let you personalise the fit. This is ideal for mixing and matching with different bottoms.

Its satin-shine fabric gives it a luxe feel without looking too formal, making it a great choice for both beach days and poolside brunches.

For those who prefer a bit more coverage and support, the Nick Shine top delivers with its moderate halter shape and ruched detailing.

The vibrant spring stripe gives off cheerful, vintage-inspired energy, so it's a standout pick for sunny getaways or seaside photoshoots. Its adjustable ties mean you can tweak the fit for comfort, and the satin fabric keeps things smooth and bright.

If bikinis aren't your thing, this striking one-piece offers a sleek alternative. Featuring a high leg cut, scoop neck, and intricate back tie design, it delivers just the right amount of drama while still keeping things wearable.

The moderate support and cheeky coverage make it versatile for both swimming and styling with a linen shirt or skirt for lunch.

Classic, clean, and perfect for sunny days—the Hana halter top lives up to its name with a simple and flattering silhouette. The adjustable neck and back ties allow you customise how it sits, while the medium coverage makes it a great everyday bikini option.

Pair it with denim shorts or a floaty skirt for a beach-to-bar look that feels effortless.

No swim edit is complete without a cover-up, and the Gabriella crochet piece blends function with fashion.

Handcrafted from 100% cotton with a delicate starburst motif and adjustable ties, this piece is sheer yet comfortable. It's perfect for slipping on over your swimsuit while walking along the sand or grabbing a cold drink. Its mini length and open back design keep the look youthful and flirty.

Will Jennie Dominate Summer Fashion?

Jennie is more than just a K-pop star. She's a fashion icon whose influence stretches worldwide. With millions of followers on social media, anything she wears or launches instantly becomes a trend. Her ability to combine music, high fashion, and lifestyle branding has made her one of the most influential global celebrities in the industry.

The Frankies Bikinis collab adds to her portfolio of high-profile projects, confirming that Jennie is defining trends, not just setting them. It's no surprise that her fans are eager to get their hands on the line as summer approaches.

Originally published on Fashiontimes UK