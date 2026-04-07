In a widely shared moment from this year's White House Easter Egg Roll, US President Donald Trump was caught on camera telling a group of children they could sell his autograph for $25,000 (about £19,000) on eBay.

The comment came during a casual interaction on 6 April, as Trump sat with kids drawing and colouring on the South Lawn. The clip has been circulating across social media and many have described it as 'hilarious.'

The Autograph Exchange Between Kids And Trump

The moment unfolded as Trump leaned into a table of children working on drawings. Offering to sign their papers, he told them they could put the signed pieces up for sale online later. The kids immediately responded, asking him to autograph their sheets, clearly engaged in the interaction.

President Trump's conversation with the kids at the White House Easter Egg Roll is peak comedy 😂



Trump: "I could sign autographs for you guys. And then tonight, you could sell it for $25,000 on eBay!"



Kids: "Could you sign mine?!"



Trump: "[Granddaughter] Carolina's the only... pic.twitter.com/xe4wFSz5q8 — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) April 6, 2026

At one point, Trump picked up a drawing and joked that by signing it, he could claim it as his own work. 'I drew it,' he said, holding it up as the children laughed and went along with the bit. The exchange lasted less than a minute, but it became the most replayed clip from the event, shared by major outlets and widely reposted across platforms.

A Shift to Biden And the 'Autopen' Comment

The tone shifted when one of the children mentioned former president Joe Biden. Trump used the moment to bring up the use of an autopen — a mechanical device used to replicate signatures — suggesting Biden relied on it rather than signing documents himself.

The remark stood out in the setting, turning what had been a playful interaction into a political aside. While brief, it became a key part of the viral clip, with viewers highlighting how quickly the conversation moved from jokes about drawings to criticism of a political rival.

Melania's Interaction Adds Another Viral Moment

In a separate exchange, Melania Trump became the focus of another widely shared clip. A child repeatedly asked who she was while pointing in her direction.

Trump responded by telling the group she was a 'movie star from Hollywood,' repeating the line as the moment drew laughter from those nearby. Melania appeared to take it in stride and continued participating in the event, later seen reading to children and interacting with families.

A Family Event With Political Undertones

The Easter Egg Roll is a long-standing White House tradition, dating back to the 1800s, and is typically centred on games, performances, and activities for children. This year's event included egg races, music, and programming tied to the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States.

Alongside the festivities, Trump referenced current events during parts of the day. When asked about children in conflict zones, both he and Melania spoke about ongoing global tensions, including US actions involving Iran.

When a journalist asked Melania for a 'message to children who find themselves in war zones,' she replied, 'All of this is happening for their future so they will be safe in years to come.' The remark drew criticism, with observers noting the irony of justifying military actions while speaking to children directly affected by such conflicts.

Originally published on IBTimes UK