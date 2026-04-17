KATSEYE is bringing its global style to a new fashion collaboration with Gap, releasing six limited-edition 'KAT versions of the VintageSoft Arch Logo Hoodie. The collection launches exclusively via Complex on 14 April, timed with the group's highly anticipated Coachella debut.

Each hoodie is designed by a member of KATSEYE, transforming the classic Gap staple into a platform for self-expression. The drop builds on the viral momentum of their earlier "Better in Denim" campaign, which generated widespread online buzz and marked a major cultural moment for both the group and the brand.

As a global act, KATSEYE leans into its diverse roots, using fashion to reflect individual identity. Each piece in the collection highlights a different perspective, reinforcing the group's message of inclusivity and creativity while maintaining a cohesive, streetwear-driven aesthetic.

KATSEYE x Gap Drop Personalized Hoodies

'Following the viral success of the 'Better in Denim' campaign with KATSEYE, we're excited to keep creating with the group as their global influence continues to grow', said Fabiola Torres, Gap's Chief Marketing Officer, in a statement to Forbes.

She added that reimagining the brand's iconic Arch Logo Hoodie represents a powerful form of self-expression and continues Gap's legacy of collaborating with culture-shaping artists.

The new capsule builds on the group's previous sold-out hoodie release, introducing six updated versions of the VintageSoft Hoodie. Each design features a slightly cropped or oversized fit and is crafted from soft cotton-blend fleece, offering both comfort and a personalized edge.

For KATSEYE, the partnership reflects more than just a fashion moment. The group has emphasized that style has always been central to its identity, particularly given the members' varied cultural backgrounds.

Reworking a classic piece like the Gap hoodie allows each member to tell their own story while contributing to a shared creative vision.

Manon's Custom Design Stands Out

Among the six designs, Radio X emphasizes Manon's hoodie, highlighting her distinct aesthetic and personal narrative. Her version features an oversized, lived-in black fleece silhouette with gold-stitched detailing across the arch logo, giving the piece a subtle yet elevated finish.

The design also reflects her multicultural background, incorporating Ghana, Italy, and Switzerland through embroidered flags along the sleeve. This detail reinforces the collection's broader theme of identity and individuality, while placing Manon's perspective at the forefront of the drop.

The rest of the collection showcases equally distinct interpretations. Daniela experiments with bold camo and cheetah contrasts, while Lara opts for a sleek oversized hoodie with glitter detailing.

Megan introduces lace-up accents and patchwork elements, Sophia delivers a monochrome zip-up with rhinestone embellishments, and Yoonchae incorporates graphic artwork paired with leopard-print touches.

All six styles retail for $100 and are available in sizes XXS to XXL, offered exclusively through Complex.

The release also arrives at a notable moment for the group. Manon previously announced on the BBC that she would be stepping back from group activities to focus on her well-being, with no confirmed timeline for her return.

While she has been absent from recent promotions, her creative contribution to the collection adds another layer of significance to the drop.

As KATSEYE prepares to take the Coachella stage, the collaboration underscores the group's growing influence in both music and fashion, driven by individuality, creativity, and global appeal.

Originally published on Fashiontimes UK